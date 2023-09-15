Guitarist, Singer-Songwriter Joanne Shaw Taylor Releases Long Awaited New Music With Captivating Track ‘Sweet 'Lil Lies’
Blending Rock with Undertones Reminiscent of Fleetwood Mac and Bonnie Raitt, JST's Original Single is Set To Be a Hit with Blues and Rock Fans Alike.
…a wonderful singer and stunningly good guitar slinger…”NASHVILLE, TN, USA, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- After almost a year since the release of her last album "Nobody’s Fool”, the #1 selling blues guitarist Joanne Shaw Taylor launches her electrifying new single, "Sweet 'Lil Lies,” available on all streaming platforms. Produced by Kevin Shirley (Aerosmith, Iron Maiden, Led Zeppelin, The Black Crowes) at the illustrious RCA Studio A in Nashville, TN, this song witnesses the magnificent collaboration of top musicians including Rob McNelly (Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Buddy Guy) on guitar, Doug Lancio (John Hiatt, Bob Dylan) on rhythm guitar, Alison Prestwood (Blake Shelton, Olivia Newton-John, George Benson) on bass, Jimmy Wallace (Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Gavin DeGraw) on keys, and Anton Fig (David Letterman, Kiss, Joe Bonamassa) on drums & percussion. Released by Joe Bonamassa’s Journeyman Records, the song stands testament to Joanne's relentless creativity and musical brilliance. Listen/Stream “Sweet ‘Lil Lies” HERE. Watch the official music video NOW.
"Sweet 'Lil Lies” holds a special place for Joanne. “It was the first song I wrote just for this new album,” she recalls. “I’d been messing around with the lead piano part and built the rest of the song around that melody. As soon as I had that main melody, ‘I got sweet little lies, all the time’ stuck in my head on a loop. It probably took me less than an hour to finish it; some songs work like that." The song delves deep, reflecting the emotional journey of realizing a loved one's immutable nature and the heart-wrenching decision to walk away.
A prolific songwriter with a reservoir of new material, Joanne isn’t willing to be held back by conventional release strategies. Her partnership with Joe Bonamassa's Journeyman Records has enabled her to work with some of the top music producers. This strategic alliance ensures a continuous flow of top-quality singles, making sure that her music reaches fans in the manner she envisions, cutting through the industry's clamor.
Discovered by Dave Stewart of the Eurythmics when she was a mere 16 years old and subsequently invited to tour the world, Taylor's meteoric rise has made her one of the most sought-after guitarists in the industry. With praise from renowned artists such as Jimmy Cliff, Stevie Wonder, and Annie Lennox, her credibility in the blues-rock world remains unparalleled. “Taylor has navigated the journey from rough diamond to global star,” quoted ERB Magazine. “In a male-dominated guitar world, she truly holds her own.”
Having graced us with albums that consistently top the charts, such as her 2019 release 'Reckless Heart', 2021’s ‘The Blues Album, and 'Nobody's Fool' in 2022, Joanne shows no signs of slowing down. She's currently working on her next studio album, promising a mix of evocative guitar riffs, soulful vocals, and ingenious songwriting. Following the release of her anticipated new single, this fall’s 33-date tour promises to be an unmissable journey through both her classic hits and new material. Kicking off at The Rialto Theatre in Tucson, AZ, and culminating at the historic Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta, GA, it's set to be a musical spectacle that underscores why she remains one of the most exciting blues-rock guitarists of the last decade.
Journeyman, the brainchild of Joe Bonamassa and his long-time manager Roy Weisman, is redefining the music industry's standards. Pioneering as a music management, concert promotion, and marketing company, Journeyman aims to sculpt the careers of live artists globally. With years of experience nurturing Joe Bonamassa’s illustrious career, the company harnesses its tried-and-tested tactics to break industry barriers. Journeyman offers an unmatched infrastructure, empowering artists from their early days to record and tour without the typical hurdles posed by skeptical "gatekeepers." With Bonamassa's intent to utilize his industry know-how to champion emerging artists, Journeyman differentiates itself, serving as a genuine market-maker for their roster.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.joanneshawtaylor.com/tour
Joanne Shaw Taylor – Tour Dates
Monday, September 25 - The Rialto Theatre - Tucson, AZ
Tuesday, September 26 - The Orpheum Theater - Flagstaff, AZ
Wednesday, September 27 - National Hispanic Cultural Center - Albuquerque, NM
Saturday, September 30 - Gillioz Theatre - Springfield, MO
Sunday, October 1 - The Cotillion - Wichita, KS
Monday, October 2 - The Vanguard - Tulsa, OK
Wednesday, October 4 - Revolution Music Room - Little Rock, AR
Thursday, October 5 - Duling Hall - Jackson, MS
Friday, October 6 - Montgomery Performing Arts Centre - Montgomery, AL
Monday, October 9 - Lafayette’s Music Room - Memphis, TN
Wednesday, October 11 - Barrymore Theatre - Madison, WI
Thursday, October 12 - Eagles Theatre - Wabash, IN
Friday, October 13 - The Castle Theatre - Bloomington, IL
Sunday, October 15 - Memorial Hall - Cincinnati, OH
Tuesday, October 17 - Georgia Theatre - Athens, GA
Wednesday, October 18 - District Live at Plant Riverside - Savannah, GA
Friday, October 20 - Arts Bonita, Center for Performing Arts - Bonita Springs, FL
Saturday, October 21 - Kravis Center - West Palm Beach, FL
Sunday, October 22 - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall - Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
Friday, November 10 - Davidson Theatre at the Riffe Center - Columbus, OH
Saturday, November 11 - The Kentucky Center - Louisville, KY
Sunday, November 12 - Playhouse Square - Cleveland, OH
Tuesday, November 14 - Riviera Theatre - North Tonawanda, NY
Thursday, November 16 - The Flynn - Burlington, VT
Saturday, November 18 - Smith Opera House - Geneva, NY
Sunday, November 19 - The Egg - Albany, NY
Tuesday, November 21 - Keswick Theatre - Glenside, PA
Wednesday, November 22 - The Cabot - Beverly, MA
Friday, November 24 - Capitol Center for the Arts - Concord, NH
Saturday, November 25 - Capital One Hall - Tysons, VA
Sunday, November 26 - The Beacon Theatre - Hopewell, VA
Tuesday, November 28 - Carolina Theatre of Durham - Durham, NC
Wednesday, November 29 - Buckhead Theatre - Atlanta, GA
ABOUT JOANNE SHAW TAYLOR
Joanne Shaw Taylor, discovered at 16 by Dave Stewart of the Eurythmics, quickly ascended as one of the world's leading rock guitarists. Championed by legends like Stevie Wonder, Annie Lennox, and Joe Bonamassa, her powerful songwriting, and distinct vocals first captivated audiences with her 2009 debut, White Sugar. Over the years, Joanne has released numerous acclaimed albums, including the UK Top 20 hit Reckless Heart and the #1 Billboard Blues Chart toppers The Blues Album and Blues From The Heart Live. Her latest studio album, Nobody's Fool, launched under Bonamassa’s Journeyman Records in 2022, showcases collaborations with industry icons and highlights her continually evolving artistry. Currently on tour, Joanne remains an influential force in blues-rock, eagerly anticipating her next album release.
