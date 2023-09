Cryptocurrency Market Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Report, Forecast 2023-2028

Cryptocurrency Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report by Expert Market Research (EMR), the Global Cryptocurrency Market Share is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.10% between 2023 and 2028. Aided by the growing acceptance of cryptocurrencies as a mode of payment and rising awareness of cryptocurrencies for investment purposes, the market is expected to grow significantly by 2028.Cryptocurrency is a type of digital or virtual currency that uses cryptography for security, making it extremely difficult to counterfeit or double-spend. With the pioneer being Bitcoin, thousands of alternative cryptocurrencies with various functions and specifications have been created. Cryptocurrencies leverage blockchain technology to gain decentralisation, transparency, and immutability.The global cryptocurrency market growth is primarily driven by the growing interest of investors and businesses in the advantages cryptocurrencies offer over traditional financial systems. The increasing awareness of the potential profits, privacy, and security provided by cryptocurrencies has led to a substantial shift towards digital assets. Furthermore, the escalating trend of digitalisation and technological advancement has amplified the popularity of cryptocurrencies.Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents- https://bityl.co/L7Bp The extensive applications of blockchain technology in various sectors also significantly fuel the cryptocurrency market growth. In the finance sector, blockchain technology is used for smart contracts, secure sharing of records, and expedited payment processing. Additionally, industries such as healthcare and logistics leverage blockchain for data management and supply chain optimisation, thereby indirectly fostering the growth of the market.Moreover, the surging popularity of decentralised finance (DeFi) services, such as lending platforms, decentralised exchanges, and yield farming, has resulted in increased demand for cryptocurrencies. DeFi services rely heavily on cryptocurrencies for transactions, which, in turn, fuel the demand for digital assets and consequently boost the cryptocurrency market demand.It will further be propelled by the increasing adoption of digital assets, expanding applications of blockchain technology, the rise of DeFi, and progressive regulatory developments. As cryptocurrencies continue to disrupt traditional financial systems and demonstrate a novel way of conducting transactions, it is anticipated that they will play a crucial role in shaping the future of finance.The growing recognition of cryptocurrencies as a new asset class and the progressive efforts towards establishing standard regulations are expected to contribute to cryptocurrency market expansion. Market Segmentation
The market can be divided based on offering, process, type, end-user industry, and region.
Market Breakup by Offering
Hardware
ASIC
GPU
FPGA
Wallet
Software
Coin Wallet
Mining Platform
Exchange
Others
Market Breakup by Process
Mining
Transaction
Market Breakup by Type
Bitcoin
Ethereum (ETH)
Tether (USDT)
Ripple (XRP)
Binance Coin (BNB)
USD Coin (USD C)
Others
Market Breakup by End-User Industry
Trading
Banking
Real Estate
Retail and Ecommerce
Others
Market Breakup by Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape
The EMR report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and acquisitions and mergers, among other major developments, of the global cryptocurrency companies. Some of the major key players explored in the report by Expert Market Research are as follows:
Nvidia Corporation
Bitmain Technologies Holding Company
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
Xilinx, Inc.
Intel Corporation
Coinbase Global, Inc.
Bitfury Group Limited
ConsenSys Software Inc.
Salad Technologies
AlphaPoint Corporation
Trezor Company s.r.o.
Others 