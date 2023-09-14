Embedded FPGA Market size is Projected to Reach $310.3 Million by 2031 | Growing at a CAGR of 15.6%.

Embedded FPGA Market

Global Embedded FPGA Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Increase in demand for telecom and automotive industries, especially in Asia-Pacific, due to rise in demand for IC and automotive industry.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report on the Global Embedded FPGA Market by Technology (EEPROM, Antifuse, SRAM, Flash, Others), by Application (Data Processing, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Military & Aerospace, Automotive, Telecom, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031.

The global embedded FPGA market was valued at $73.2 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $310.3 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 15.6% from 2022 to 2031.

An embedded FPGA can provide some architects the cover they need to launch products they know will need frequent updating. Integrating a reprogrammable fabric into SoC is increasingly seen as a viable and valuable option. In other words, an embedded FPGA is a digitally reconfigurable assembly consisting of programmable logic in a programmable interconnect, typically behaving as a rectangular array with data inputs and outputs located around the edges. Embedded FPGAs typically have hundreds or thousands of inputs and outputs that can be connected to buses, data paths, control paths, GPIOs, PHYs or any other device is needed.

The solutions implemented in FPGA embedded processor are faster and less power consuming, which makes them simpler and cheaper than FPGA. The technology involving the global embedded FPGA industry is very generic because its support spans from very small occasions to very large occasions for numerous applications. An embedded FPGA, which works like an off-the-shelf FPGA chip, can distribute arrays of any size in a matter of days. Factors, such as low power requirement and reduced system cost drive the demand for embedded FPGA.

The research report presents a complete judgment of the embedded FPGA market trends, growth factors, consumption, production volume, CAGR value, attentive opinions, profit margin, price, and industry-validated market data. Also, these research report provides accurate economic, global, and country-level predictions and analysis, size and share analysis, market dynamics, segmental analysis, top investment pockets, competition landscape, market drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Competitive Analysis:

The embedded FPGA industry key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players of the global embedded FPGA market include,

Achronix Semiconductor Corporation

Adicsys

Flex Logix Technologies, Inc.

Menta S.A.S

NanoXplore

QuickLogic Corporation

Driving Factor:

Moreover, the global embedded FPGA market opportunity factors include the adoption of embedded field programmable gate array (FPGA) in high-end applications. However, designing complexities is projected to hamper the market growth. Another factor driving the growth of the embedded FPGA market is enterprises that want to control their supply chain. They may have their own MCUs or ASSPs around which they have built software stacks. So, by adding some level of embedded FPGA re-configurability, they can swap security algorithms or proprietary code.

The embedded FPGA IPs are available from several suppliers, and while these IPs are comparatively more integrative, the density of FPGA is starting to make sense for certain applications. The other factor that has shifted the pendulum in favour of global embedded FPGA market forecast is the move toward smaller process nodes. The notable factors positively affecting the global embedded FPGA market outlook include low power requirement and reduced system cost along with the increase in demand for embedded FPGA technology verticals and market players.

