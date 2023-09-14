Europe Mobile E-Learning Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Report, Forecast 2023-2028
Europe Mobile E-Learning Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Key Players, Report And Forecast 2023-2028SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Expert Market Research (EMR), the europe mobile e-learning market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.3% between 2023 and 2028. Aided by the rising demand for flexible, accessible learning platforms and the growing incorporation of mobile e-learning in various sectors, the market is expected to grow significantly by 2028.
Mobile e-learning, also known as m-learning, entails the use of portable computing devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops in education. This mode of learning enables users to access educational content from anywhere at any time, providing considerable flexibility. Apart from its accessibility advantages, mobile e-learning also features interactive multimedia, simulation-based learning, and gamification, making it an engaging learning tool in various contexts, including schools, universities, corporations, and self-paced learning environments.
The increasing consumer preference for flexible, accessible learning solutions is a significant driver of Europe mobile e-learning market growth. The ongoing digital revolution has led to a noticeable shift towards mobile-based learning, fuelled by its convenience, flexibility, and personalised learning experience. Moreover, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which necessitated distance learning and remote working arrangements, has further accelerated the adoption of mobile e-learning solutions.
The growing application of mobile e-learning across diverse sectors also significantly contributes to the Europe mobile e-learning market development. In the corporate sector, mobile e-learning is employed for training and development programmes, allowing employees to learn at their own pace and convenience. The academic sector utilises mobile e-learning for blended learning environments, combining traditional classroom teaching with online modules for an enhanced learning experience.
Furthermore, the demand for language learning apps, virtual tutoring, and online learning software is expanding, signalling an increased focus on mobile e-learning as a primary tool for educational content delivery. The rise of the digital native generation and the increasing prevalence of mobile devices have also facilitated the acceptance of mobile e-learning, thereby promoting the Europe mobile e-learning market expansion.
Leading businesses are investing more in creating immersive online learning solutions to increase learner engagement while students’ attention spans are decreasing. The Europe mobile e-learning market is further projected to benefit from the growing integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to scale, customise, and automate mobile e-learning mechanisms and improve student learning.
Europe Mobile E-Learning Market Segmentation
The market can be divided based on type, application, and region.
Market Breakup by Type
E-Books
Interactive Assessment
Video-Based Courseware
Others
Market Breakup by Application
Academic
Small and Medium Enterprises
Large Enterprises
Others
Market Breakup by Region
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Italy
Others
Competitive Landscape
The EMR report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and acquisitions and mergers, among other major developments, of the Europe mobile e-learning companies. Some of the major key players explored in the report by Expert Market Research are as follows:
Google Classroom
FutureLearn Limited
Cisco Systems Inc.
Capernaum Ltd (Alison)
2U, Inc.
Others
