Aeromexico informs

Category 1 recovery

Mexico City, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeromexico recognizes the great effort made by the authorities of the Secretariat of Infrastructure, Communications, and Transportation (SICT); the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE); the Chambers of Deputies and Senators, as well as the Federal Civil Aviation Agency (AFAC), to achieve the necessary adjustments that today allow us to recover the Category 1 in civil aviation, by the Federal Aviation Administration of the United States (FAA).

Aeromexico's main objective is to continue connecting Mexico to the world. The return to Category 1 status allows us to strengthen connectivity with one of the country's most important markets, the United States, to make more efficient use of the aircraft that have joined our fleet and to improve our customers' experience.

