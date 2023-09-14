Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,583 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,164 in the last 365 days.

Aeromexico informs

Category 1 recovery

Mexico City, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeromexico recognizes the great effort made by the authorities of the Secretariat of Infrastructure, Communications, and Transportation (SICT); the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE); the Chambers of Deputies and Senators, as well as the Federal Civil Aviation Agency (AFAC), to achieve the necessary adjustments that today allow us to recover the Category 1 in civil aviation, by the Federal Aviation Administration of the United States (FAA).

Aeromexico's main objective is to continue connecting Mexico to the world. The return to Category 1 status allows us to strengthen connectivity with one of the country's most important markets, the United States, to make more efficient use of the aircraft that have joined our fleet and to improve our customers' experience.

-oo0oo-

Attachment 


Aeromexico’s Corporate Communications
Aeroméxico
amcomunicacioncorporativa@aeromexico.com

You just read:

Aeromexico informs

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more