Larry E. Banta presents - Help for the Hurting Child: Christian Approaches to Therapeutic Parenting
Gain invaluable insights on caring for hurting children as author Larry provides an illuminating perspective in his new book.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Esteemed author Larry E. Banta presents a heartfelt and practical resource in his latest book, "Help for the Hurting Child: Christian Approaches to Therapeutic Parenting". With a deep understanding of the challenges faced by those caring for children who are unable to be with their original parents, Banta provides valuable insights and strategies to create a nurturing environment for these vulnerable individuals.
In "Help for the Hurting Child," Larry E. Banta tackles the distinct needs of children who have endured trauma, loss, and upheaval during their formative years. By seamlessly blending Christian principles with therapeutic parenting strategies, Banta presents caregivers with a compassionate roadmap to aid these children in their journey toward healing and flourishing.
Drawing from his wealth of knowledge and professional experience, Banta delves into the complexities of trauma-informed care, attachment theory, and evidence-based interventions. Written in a warm and accessible manner, the book allows readers to easily grasp the concepts and apply them in their day-to-day interactions with children in their care.
Banta's expertise shines through as he explores the ways in which faith and Christian principles can serve as a strong foundation for effective therapeutic parenting. By intertwining biblical wisdom with practical guidance, he empowers readers to create an environment of love, stability, and trust that fosters emotional healing and growth.
“Help for the Hurting Child: Christian Approaches To Therapeutic Parenting” can be a game changer for foster homes, orphan houses, and other institutions caring for children who are hurt, traumatized, or disabled.
The author has an incredible talent for explaining complex topics in layman language which makes it easier for every reader to understand.
However, since the book is written from a Christian viewpoint, it might put some readers off or they might differ from the views.
Other than that, the book has a decent structure which efficient labeling of chapters. This can help you go back and forth to understand different concepts. Overall, it’s an excellent book for a specific audience.” Ghulam Mustafa, a reader says.
Don't miss out on this transformative guide that will empower parents to make a positive difference in a hurting child's life. Grab a copy of "Help for the Hurting Child: Christian Approaches to Therapeutic Parenting", available in both print and e-book formats at major retailers.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
6473309992 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Other