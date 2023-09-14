Global Refurbished And Used Mobile Phones Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report And Forecast 2023-2028
Global Refurbished And Used Mobile Phones Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report And Forecast 2023-2028SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Expert Market Research (EMR), the Global Refurbished and Used Mobile Phones Market Size reached a value of approximately USD 58.5 billion in 2022. Aided by the growing demand for cost-effective smartphone solutions and the increasing proliferation of used mobile phones across industries, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 6.80% between 2023 and 2028 to reach a value of USD 85.1 billion by 2028.
Refurbished and used mobile phones offer a cost-effective alternative to brand-new devices, appealing to a large segment of consumers who desire the advanced features of high-end smartphones without the hefty price tag. These phones have undergone thorough testing, repair, and cleaning processes before being sold, ensuring that they meet quality standards comparable to new devices. Moreover, purchasing refurbished and used mobile phones promotes electronic waste reduction, aligning with global sustainability efforts.
Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents — https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/refurbished-and-used-mobile-phones-market/requestsample
The increasing consumer demand for affordable smartphones drives the global refurbished and used mobile phones market growth. With the rising costs of new smartphone models, consumers are increasingly turning to refurbished and used phones that offer similar features and functionalities at a fraction of the price. This trend has been particularly noticeable among budget-conscious consumers and emerging markets where the purchasing power is relatively low.
Additionally, the growing trend of frequent mobile phone upgrades has further bolstered the refurbished and used mobile phones market growth. As consumers seek to stay abreast with the latest technological advancements, older but still functional models end up in the used phones market, thereby expanding the available inventory.
The widening application of refurbished and used mobile phones across various sectors also significantly contributes to the refurbished and used mobile phones market expansion. For instance, these devices are becoming popular in corporate settings, where companies provide their employees with refurbished phones to cut costs while ensuring access to necessary technological tools. In the education sector, refurbished and used phones are utilised to facilitate digital learning in settings where the budget for new devices may be limited.
Furthermore, with the rise of online shopping and the expansion of e-commerce platforms specialising in used and refurbished electronics, the accessibility and visibility of refurbished and used mobile phones have significantly increased, fuelling the refurbished and used mobile phones market development.
Refurbished and Used Mobile Phones Market Segmentation
The market can be divided based on type, pricing range, distribution channel, and region.
Read Full Report with Table of Contents — https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/refurbished-and-used-mobile-phones-market
Market Breakup by Type
Refurbished Phones
Used Phones
Market Breakup by Pricing Range
Low-Priced
Medium-Priced
Premium
Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
Online
Offline
Market Breakup by Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape
The EMR report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and acquisitions and mergers, among other major developments, of the global refurbished and used mobile phones companies. Some of the major key players explored in the report by Expert Market Research are as follows:
Apple Inc.
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd
com, Inc.
AT&T Inc.
Flipkart Internet Private Limited
Reboxed Limited
com
Verizon
Kempf Enterprises Limited
Nippon Telephone Inc.
Others
Related Reports:
South Korea Automotive Suspension Market: https://bitly.ws/UCf7
Japan Triacetin Market: https://bitly.ws/UCfw
Sleepwear Market: https://bitly.ws/T8h6
Mexico Flavours Market: https://bitly.ws/T8he
India USB Charger Market: https://bitly.ws/T8hu
Latin America Biodegradable Diapers Market: https://bitly.ws/T8hH
Europe Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market: https://bitly.ws/T8hR
North America Tomato Processing Market: https://bitly.ws/T8ip
Wine Cork Market: https://bitly.ws/THra
Humidity Sensor Market: https://bitly.ws/THrg
About Us:
Acquire unparalleled access to critical industry insights with our comprehensive market research reports, meticulously prepared by a team of seasoned experts. These reports are designed to equip decision-makers with an in-depth understanding of prevailing market trends, competitive landscapes, and growth opportunities.
Our high-quality, data-driven analyses provide the essential framework for organisations seeking to make informed and strategic decisions in an increasingly complex and rapidly evolving business environment. By investing in our market research reports, you can ensure your organisation remains agile, proactive, and poised for success in today’s competitive market.
Don’t miss the opportunity to elevate your business intelligence and fortify your strategic planning. Secure your organisation’s future success by acquiring one of our Expert Market Research reports today.
Anisha Luccas
Expert Market Research
+1 415-325-5166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other