Mobile Value-Added Services Market

The increasing global adoption of smartphones is a major growth driver for the mobile value added service market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " The Mobile Value-Added Services Market Reach to USD 2,226.2 Billion by 2030 | Top Players such as - Mozat, Apple & Alphabet." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global mobile value-added services market was valued at USD 658.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 2,226.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.2% from 2022 to 2030.

Increase in the number of smartphone and tablet users globally, rapid rise in digitalization and consumer embrace of technology, surge in use of mobile applications, and innovation in the field of telecommunication drive the growth of the global mobile value-added services market. Region-wise, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue during the forecast period.

The global mobile value-added services market is segmented on the basis of solution, end-user, vertical type, and region. By solution, the market is sub-segmented into Short Messaging Service (SMS), Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS), location-based services, mobile email & instant messaging, mobile money, mobile advertising, and mobile infotainment. By end-user, the market is classified into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises. By vertical type, the market is classified into media & entertainment, healthcare, education, retail, government, telecom & IT, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Based on end-user, the large enterprises segment was the largest in 2021, capturing more than half of the global mobile value-added services market. However, the SMB segment is estimated to dominate in terms of revenue and witness the fastest CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period.

Based on vertical, the government segment captured the largest market share of more than one-fifth of the global mobile value-added services market in 2021. The telecom and IT segment, however, is likely to achieve a progressive revenue growth and the fastest CAGR of 15.1% through 2030.

Based on region, the market in Asia-Pacific was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global mobile value-added services market share, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the market in Europe is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 14.7% from 2022 to 2030. The other regions analyzed in the study include North America and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global mobile value-added services market analyzed in the research include Mozat Pte Ltd., Apple Inc., Vodafone Group plc, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., OnMobile Global Limited, Comviva Technologies, Alphabet Inc., and One97 Communications.

Covid-19 Scenario:

● The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the mobile value-added services market. The social distancing norms made many people aware of the applications that allow them to buy groceries online. So while shopping, more people opted to pay with their phones rather than using cash or credit cards.

● During the pandemic, the mobile value-added services were used to provide various services by financial institutions, governments, education systems, and healthcare service providers to people who suffered from COVID-19.

● The MVAS messaging ecosystem allowed citizens to use various mobile channels to book appointments for COVID-19 tests and other services, and it empowered healthcare practitioners to send out real-time public health notifications.

