Governor Phil Scott Announces Two Leadership Appointments

Berlin, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today announced the appointment of Denise Reilly-Hughes as secretary of the Agency of Digital Services (ADS)and Jason Batchelder as commissioner of the Department of Environmental Conservations (DEC).

About Secretary Reilly-Hughes

Secretary Reilly-Hughes was appointed deputy commissioner of ADS in January of 2023. She has served as interim secretary since July, following the retirement of Secretary Shawn Nailor.

“Denise has been a valuable addition to our team, bringing expertise from both the private and public sectors,” said Governor Scott. “I’m confident she will continue to excel as secretary and deliver for Vermonters.”

Reilly-Hughes came to ADS with over 20 years of technology experience in the private sector. Her background includes licensing contracts, technology strategy, customer success, and executive leadership. Reilly-Hughes has a decade of experience working with the New England states. She was a key partner with Vermont as it transitioned its modern workplace environment to the cloud.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to serve in Governor Scott’s administration,” said Reilly-Hughes. “I am looking forward to leading the Agency of Digital Services through the next phases of our state’s technology modernization journey and fostering deeper partnerships with fellow state leaders to drive better outcomes for Vermonters.”

To learn more about the Agency, visit https://digitalservices.vermont.gov

About Commissioner Batchelder

Commissioner Batchelder previously served as the Colonel of the Vermont Fish and Game Warden Service from 2014 until he retired in 2022.

“As a proven leader in state government, Jason will be a valuable asset in leading DEC,” said Governor Scott. “As Vermont faces new and evolving environmental challenges, Jason will bring leadership and direction to the Department.”

Batchelder will now lead DEC’s 300 employees working to promote clean air, clean water, and healthy communities in Vermont. DEC is one of three departments in the Agency of Natural Resources, along with the Fish and Wildlife Department and the Department of Forests, Parks, and Recreation.

“With his commitment for environmental stewardship, we are confident that Jason will continue to advance our mission of safeguarding Vermont's natural resources for current and future generations,” said ANR Secretary Julie Moore.

Currently a resident of Elmore, Batchelder enjoys hunting and fishing of all kinds, playing and coaching soccer as well as being outside with his wife Megan and their three children. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard and is a graduate of the University of Southern Maine.

"As I step into the role of Commissioner at the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation, I am honored and excited to embark on this important journey of stewardship and sustainability,” said Commissioner Batchelder. “Together with the dedicated team at DEC, we will strive to protect and preserve Vermont's natural beauty while embracing the opportunities for environmental innovation and progress that lie ahead."

The appointment is effective immediately. To learn more about the Department of Environmental Conservations, visit https://dec.vermont.gov/.