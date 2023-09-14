AMG’S THEGRIO AND THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TO HOST PANEL DISCUSSION RACE AND DEMOCRACY: THE FACTS AND THE FURY
Engaging and insightful panel discussion airs on theGrio and AP television, audio and digital platforms Wednesday, October 4NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allen Media Group’s multimedia platform theGrio and The Associated Press (AP) will present an engaging and insightful panel discussion titled RACE AND DEMOCRACY: THE FACTS AND THE FURY on theGrio and AP television, audio and digital platforms.
The panel will feature AP Race and Ethnicity Editor Aaron Morrison; AP Race and Ethnicity Writer Ayanna Alexander; theGrio’s Dr. Christina Greer, political analyst and host of THE BLACKEST QUESTIONS on theGrio Black Podcast Network; and Marc Lamont Hill, anchor of THEGRIO NEWS WITH MARC LAMONT HILL on theGrio Television Network. The panel will be moderated by AP Race and Ethnicity video journalist Noreen Nasir.
RACE AND DEMOCRACY: THE FACTS AND THE FURY airs Wednesday, Oct. 4, at 7 p.m., ET on THEGRIO NEWS WITH MARC LAMONT HILL on theGrio Television Network. The panel discussion will also be broadcast at 7:30 p.m. ET on theGrio television and streaming platforms and will be made available to AP customers via APNews.com.
The discussion will tackle some of the most pressing and relevant issues surrounding race, democracy and social justice in the United States, including efforts to restrict how race can be taught in schools, targeted racial violence, threats to democracy and more. This collaboration brings together a diverse group of experts and thought leaders who will share their unique perspectives and experiences, as well as relay findings from AP’s reporting on the topics.
Panelist Information:
● Aaron Morrison: Aaron Morrison is an award-winning multimedia journalist based in New York City, and currently serves as AP’s race and ethnicity news editor. Prior to his appointment as editor, he was AP’s national race and ethnicity writer. Aaron serves as an adjunct lecturer for the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY in Manhattan. He has written extensively about civil rights, politics, criminal justice reform and grassroots social movements, including the Black Lives Matter movement.
● Ayanna Alexander: Ayanna Alexander covers race and voting as a member of AP’s democracy team. Ayanna is the first social justice reporter for the AP. Notably, she covered the trial of former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted of murdering George Floyd. Ayanna’s beat includes a deeper look at the impact of redistricting and gerrymandering at the local, state, and congressional levels and voting restrictions on the most marginalized communities. Prior to AP, Ayanna worked at Bloomberg Law, where she covered social justice and health technology.
● Dr. Christina Greer: A respected political scientist, author, commentator and Fordham University professor, Christina Greer is known for her expertise in American politics and race relations. The first Public Scholar of the new Moynihan Center at The City College of New York, she currently hosts THE BLACKEST QUESTIONS on theGrio Black Podcast Network.
● Marc Lamont Hill: A prominent scholar, activist, and award-winning media personality, Marc Lamont Hill has consistently contributed to discussions on race, education, and social justice. A professor at Temple University, he hosts "THE GRIO NEWS WITH MARC LAMONT HILL weekdays at 7 p.m. ET on theGrio Television Network.
● Moderator Noreen Nasir: Noreen Nasir is a national video journalist on AP’s race and ethnicity team and is based in New York. Her reporting focuses on stories about racial disparities and injustice in the U.S. She’s covered a range of breaking news, political events and enterprise stories, from the wave of racial justice protests across the country and unrest in Minneapolis after the killing of George Floyd, to the Iowa caucuses, to the effects of pandemic restrictions on rehabilitation programs in prison. Nasir joined AP in 2015 in Washington, D.C. Before that, she was a reporter/producer for the PBS NewsHour.
About theGrio
TheGrio is a digital, video-centric news community devoted to giving voice to trusted figures on the front line who inspire us every day, and to fresh perspectives who buck convention because there’s more than one way to be Black. We are the largest Black newsroom in America devoted to satisfying the need to stay connected. We believe a well-informed community best determines its own interests. And so, theGrio’s editorial mandate is to focus on news and events that have a pronounced impact on a Black global audience. We unabashedly explore culture and entertainment, health and lifestyle, politics and policy, business and empowerment, food and fitness, science and climate, tech and innovation and everything in between that matters to us.
In 2016, Allen Media Group purchased theGrio, which features aggregated and original video packages, news articles, and opinion pieces on topics that include breaking news, politics, sports, health, business and entertainment. The digital platform remains focused on curating exciting digital content and currently has more than 100 million annual visitors. TheGrio is available everywhere people consume information — on a mobile app, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, AppleTV, and now as an over-the-air television network, as well as through Comcast, Charter/Spectrum, Cox, DISH, Sling, Verizon Fios, DirecTV, and DirecTV Stream.
About AP
The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day. Online: www.ap.org
Mitch Messinger
MARC Global Communications
+1 818-601-6661
email us here