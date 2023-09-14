Boys & Girls Club of the West Valley Adds New Sites for 2023-2024
Boys & Girls Club of the West Valley adds new elementary schools for the 2023-2024 school year.CANOGA PARK, CA, USA, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As Boys & Girls Club of the West Valley (BGCWV) launches their after-school programs across West Valley this month, they are excited to welcome three new elementary schools to the Club family. The additions to the new structure for the 2023 – 2024 school year include Calabash Charter Academy, Justice Street Academy Charter School, and Woodland Hills Elementary School Charter. Along with the new additions, BGCWV will continue to serve kids at their usual sites: Blythe Elementary, Reseda Elementary, Canoga Park High School, Cleveland Charter High School, and Chatsworth High School.
Their two stand-alone programs at the Gary M. Thomas Clubhouse and Teen Center in Canoga Park serve kids who are homeschooled or who attend the following schools (Canoga Park Elementary, New Academy Elementary, Ingenium Charter School, Ivy Academia, Canoga Park Middle School (formally Columbus MS), Hale Charter Academy, and John A. Sutter Middle School) by ensuring safe passage from their school to the sites for afterschool programming until 6 p.m.
"We are humbled and excited to expand services and serve more kids across the Valley. This is your tax dollars at work through ELOP funds that help to support these new afterschool programs in our community, “ said Geovanny Ragsdale, BGCWV President and CEO.
Boys & Girls Club of the West Valley’s programs provide tailored activities, enriching the life of their Elementary and Teen members. Their services focus on educational support, health & wellness, sports & recreational activities, leadership & character development, and the arts.
Educational support ensures that they graduate on time and with a plan for their future. Health and wellness emphasize enjoying a long and prosperous life while sports & recreational activities focus on kids moving their bodies 30 minutes every day and discovering what they enjoy most.
BGCWV Leadership & Character Development programs offer kids opportunities to learn how to lead and serve one another, culminating in the annual Youth of the Year event next spring. In addition, the Arts play a big part of their core areas where kids have an opportunity to discover their love for fine arts, digital arts, photography, crafts, music, singing, drama, and so much more!
To meet the BGCWV team, learn about volunteer opportunities, or to learn more about the organization, visit bgcwv.org. Boys & Girls Club of the West Valley is a registered 501 c3 and is only able to do the work they do with kids ages 5-18 because of the generosity of individuals, businesses, foundations, and public dollars which fund the organization each year. Consider becoming a monthly contributor or joining one of our upcoming events this fall.
Geovanny Ragsdale
Boys and Girls Club of the West Valley
+1 805-558-6077
email us here