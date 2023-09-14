Ballast Water Treatment Systems (BWTS) Market to Reach a Valuation of ~US$ 8.9 Bn by 2027
Ballast Water Treatment Systems (BWTS) Market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~10% during the forecast periodWILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ballast Water Treatment Systems (BWTS) Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10% from 2019 to 2027 and reach US$ 8.9 Bn by the end of 2027. Ballast Water Treatment System market analyse sales, production, revenue, consumption, market share, development plans, types, applications, and key players. Also analyses expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions. Ballast Water Treatment System (BWTS) is a system designed to remove and destroy/inactive biological organisms (zooplankton, algae, and bacteria) from ballast water.
Ballast Water Treatment System market report analyses top opportunities in the market and summarize the features that are and will drive the progress of the industry. Reports also focus on earlier growing patterns, growth drivers, and present and upcoming trends, and also estimate the overall development of the global Ballast Water Treatment System market during 2019 - 2027.
Highlights of the Ballast Water Treatment Systems Market Report:
• Comprehensive, reliable data resulting from meticulous primary and secondary research.
• Industry growth in regions such as APAC, Europe, North America, and the Middle East and Africa.
• Market CAGR during the forecast period.
• In-depth understanding of factors influencing Ballast Water Treatment Systems market growth from 2019 - 2027.
• Insights into upcoming trends and shifts in consumer behaviour.
• Detailed vendor competitive landscape information.
• Challenges faced by Ballast Water Treatment Systems market vendors.
Global Ballast Water Treatment Systems (BWTS) Market: Key Trends
There are several factors playing an important role in the development of the global ballast water treatment systems (BWTS) market over the analysis timeframe, from 2020 to 2030. Increased awareness about the advantages of water purifier, deteriorating indoor air quality, growing concern for health, and changing lifestyle preferences are estimated to drive the demand for ballast water treatment systems.
Mostly patients or consumers suffering from respiratory illnesses make use of air purifiers. However, it is a different situation now as more consumers are health conscious and well informed now, which is estimated to pave well for rapid growth of the global ballast water treatment systems (BWTS) market in the forthcoming years.
Geographic Segmentation :
North America (USA, Canada, Rest of North America)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)
Latin America (Brazil ,Mexico )
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Major players in the global market include –
Wärtsilä Corporation, Damen Shipyards Group, ALFA LAVAL, atg Evoqua (Evoqua Water Technologies), GenSys GmbH, Evac, Coldharbour Marine Ltd., Ecochlor, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, ERMA FIRST ESK Engineering S.A., Ferrate Treatment Technologies, LLC, Veolia Water Technologies, Hitachi, Auramarine Ltd., and Bawat a/s.
Ballast Water Treatment Systems Market – Segmentation
Type:
• Chemical Treatment(Chlorination, Ozonation, Electro Chlorination, and Others)
• Physical Treatment (Deoxygenation, UV Irradiation, Ultrasonic, and Others )
Application:
• Stationary
• Portable
Tank Capacity:
• Less than 1,500m3
• 1,500-5,000m3
• Greater than 5,000m3
