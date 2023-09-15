Tina Takahashi Martial Arts: Martial Arts Training for the Whole Family
Tina Takahashi Martial Arts proudly offers world-class martial arts training for the whole family.OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tina Takahashi Martial Arts proudly offers world-class martial arts training for the whole family. Located two minutes off the Queensway between Central Park and Carling Avenue, the facility offers plenty of space for each class.
Tina Takahashi Martial Arts offers preschool karate children’s classes, elementary-aged karate/judo children’s programs, family martial arts classes, Muay Tai Kickboxing classes, Jiu Jitsu classes, Combat Sambo classes, and certification.
Tina Takahashi is the daughter of the late and great Master Masao Takahashi, 8th Degree Black Belt and former NATO combat Instructor who opened in Ottawa at the Uplands Air Force Base in 1965 after serving in the Air Force. Following in her father’s footsteps, Tina is a former World Champion and Olympic Coach, Football Mom, Author, Hall of Fame member, and Pioneer in women’s martial arts.
Tina and her team have been working hard to improve the lives of members of our community. They have become a city-wide “Partner In Education” with the public schools, holding Speaking engagements through “F.A.M.E.”, Female Athletes Motivating Excellence as well as at her school.
Tina Takahashi holds a 7th Degree Black Belt through Masao Takahashi sensei and 6th Degree Black Belt through the Kodokan, Japan. She is passionate about teaching martial arts and helping her students reach their full potential.
“I am passionate about teaching martial arts and helping my students reach their full potential,” said Tina Takahashi. “I am proud to offer world-class martial arts training for the whole family.”
Tina Takahashi Martial Arts is the perfect place for the whole family to learn martial arts and have fun. Come join the Takahashi family and experience the world of martial arts. Check out what you will get at Tina Takahashi Martial Arts
• Receive top-quality instruction from experienced black belt instructors
• Develop life skills such as respect, discipline, responsibility & teamwork
• Learn powerful and practical self-defense techniques
• Feel empowered with a new sense of confidence and achievement
• Create a stronger bond between parent and child while training together
