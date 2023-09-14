Việt Nam gives highest priority to developing ties with Laos: PM

VIETNAM, September 14 - HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has told Lao Minister of Planning and Investment Khamchen Vongphosy that Việt Nam always attaches great importance to and give the highest priority to maintaining and developing its special relationship with Laos, considering it as a valuable asset with an important role in the revolutionary cause in each country.

Receiving Khamchen, who is also head of the Committee for Laos-Việt Nam Cooperation in Hà Nội on Thursday, PM Chính asked the two Ministries of Planning and Investment and the two cooperation committees to work more closely together and urge other ministries, sectors and localities to actively promote their collaboration mechanisms, while strengthening the efficiency of the cooperation committee mechanism.

The two sides should coordinate closely in preparing for the 46th meeting of the Việt Nam-Laos Inter-Governmental Committee, and completing the Việt Nam-Laos cooperation plan for 2023, contributing to concretising agreements reached by senior leaders of the two countries with specific results and new breakthroughs, he said.

Particularly, the two sides should strengthen economic connectivity, especially connections in transport, consider deploying Vientiane-Vũng Áng railway project, remove difficulties facing major joint projects and launch new cooperation projects, he said.

He stressed the need to promote investment activities of businesses of the two sides with suitable mechanisms and policies, while optimising each other’s advantages to supplement each other in terms of markets and materials, and rolling out measures to enhance two-way trade.

The Vietnamese leader suggested the two sides continue strengthening their political-diplomatic relations and meetings among leaders of ministries, sectors and localities; promoting cooperation in security and defence; coordinating in ensuring political stability, social security, safety and order in each country, especially along the shared border, and collaborating closely at multilateral forums.

For his part, Khamchen briefed his host on the outcomes of the mid-term meeting of the Cooperation Committee between the two countries. He proposed Việt Nam continue supporting Laos in performing the role of ASEAN Chair in 2024.

The minister affirmed that the Lao Ministry of Planning and Investment and the Laos-Việt Nam Cooperation Committee as well as himself will continue to work hard to foster collaboration between the two countries and concretise agreements and directions of senior leaders of the two nations, thus bolstering the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive between the two countries.

PM Chinh pledged that Việt Nam always stands side by side with Laos and supports the neighbouring country in successfully performing the role of ASEAN Chair 2024. — VNS