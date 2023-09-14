Digital transformation, innovations can make way for growth: NA official

VIETNAM, September 14 - HÀ NỘI — Digital transformation and flexible approaches can lead the way to utilise resources for development, said the National Assembly Committee for External Affairs chairman Vũ Hải Hà.

In his opening remarks at an exhibition showcasing One Commune One Product (OCOP), and innovations and technology products in Hà Nội on Thursday afternoon, Hà believed that the event will be a space for experience exchanges for more favourable conditions in terms of policies, environment and infrastructure for growth.

Titled “Vietnam’s Aspirations’’, the exhibition is a sideline event of the 9th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians taking place from September 14-17 in Việt Nam, and was attended by NA Chairman Vương Đình Huệ, members of the Vietnamese NA Standing Committee and countries’ ambassadors to Việt Nam.

Hà, who is also the head of the national Inter-Parlimentary Union (IPU) committee, said: “From an agricultural country lagging behind and suffering from war consequences, Việt Nam has seen significant progress in development since implementing Đổi mới (Renewal) policies.

“We have achieved ahead of schedule the Millenium Development Goals and are now actively implementing the 2030 Agenda on Sustainable Development.

“In the complex global contexts and the risks of failure to meet sustainable development goals on schedules, digital transformation and innovations are the chance for all of us, especially for developing countries.”

Therefore, by introducing to the international community the results Việt Nam has achieved through its policies in this field, the exhibition hopes to inspire young parliamentarians for the upcoming discussions on sustainable growth, innovation, digital transformation and respect for cultural diversity in the course of development, he added.

More than 160 OCOP and technology products are included in the display, including AI-powered unmanned aerial vehicles from CT Group and 5G network equipment from Viettel Group.

The exhibition also aims to promote the image, cultural identity and the international integration progress of Việt Nam to international conference delegates. — VNS