HPG to Share Industry Expertise, Insights at Oracle Health Conference

SPRING HILL, Kan., Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Performance Group, Inc. (HPG), an industry leader in consulting services for EHR technology, continues to celebrate 20 years of success by serving as a Silver Sponsor at the 2023 Oracle Health Conference, scheduled for Sept. 18-20 in Las Vegas.

HPG has provided deep expertise and exceptional partnership for Oracle Cerner (previously Cerner) EHR systems since the company’s founding in 2002, and is excited to participate in the annual conference, which will address how Oracle Health is transforming healthcare globally. HPG will share the Exhibit Hall (Booth 85) alongside other industry leaders such as 3M Health Information Systems, Bank of America, Deloitte, ELLKAY, and many more.

“As HPG continues the celebration of our 20th year, we’re all thrilled to take part in this premier event – sharing new insights, making important connections, and bringing back actionable takeaways to solve the challenges we all face in evolving the healthcare delivery system,” said Nancy Ward, Vice President, Business Development. “HPG has served as a steadfast Oracle Cerner partner since the day our company launched, and we welcome the opportunity to further complement our culture of innovation and technological advancement in this rapidly changing industry.”

HPG’s history of driving stronger performance and delivering predictable, sustained results has established its industry leadership in maximizing EHR technology investments over the years. Key Oracle Cerner accomplishments through the past two decades include providing long-term managed support services through HPG’s centralized Support Center for greater efficiency and value, as well as the addition of Upgrade Services and Legacy Support Transitions as new service lines.

HPG consultants provide comprehensive strategic and support services to optimize healthcare IT and maximize EHR platform capabilities – even through shifting market challenges and evolving customer needs over time.

About HPG

For hospitals and health systems with Oracle Cerner and Epic enterprise technology, HPG offers unparalleled knowledge and expertise, connecting as partners to integrate and optimize technology across the care continuum. Collaborating with its customers, HPG delivers stronger performance, greater efficiency, improved financial health, enhanced patient safety, and better health outcomes for patients. For more information, visit hpgresources.com.

