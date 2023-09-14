Insomnia Market Research: Year 2023 - Projected to reach $6.3 billion by 2030

Insomnia Market Research Report

The insomnia market has witnessed substantial growth over the years, and it continues to be a significant concern for individuals' well-being and healthcare providers. In 2020, the insomnia market was valued at a substantial $4.3 billion. However, projections indicate that this market is poised for even more remarkable growth in the coming decade.

As we move into the future, the insomnia market is expected to reach a staggering $6.3 billion by the year 2030. This forecast represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% from 2021 to 2030. Several factors contribute to this growth, underlining the persistent need for effective solutions to address the widespread issue of insomnia.

1. Increasing Awareness: There is a growing awareness of the physical and mental health implications of insomnia. People are now more informed about the importance of addressing sleep disorders, leading to increased demand for treatment options.

2. Technological Advancements: Advances in medical technology and wearable devices have led to improved diagnosis and monitoring of insomnia, enabling healthcare providers to offer more personalized and effective treatment plans.

3. Stressful Lifestyles: Modern lifestyles are often characterized by high stress levels, demanding work schedules, and constant connectivity through digital devices. These factors contribute to sleep disturbances, further fueling the need for insomnia treatments.

4. Aging Population: The world's aging population is more susceptible to sleep disorders, and as this demographic continues to grow, the demand for insomnia treatments is expected to rise accordingly.

5. Research and Development: Ongoing research and development efforts are leading to the introduction of innovative therapies and medications for insomnia, providing patients with a wider range of treatment options.

6. Telehealth Services: The adoption of telehealth services has made it easier for individuals to access healthcare professionals for insomnia diagnosis and treatment, increasing the overall reach of services.

Key Market Players

1. EISAI

2. CO. LTD

3. VIATRIS INC

4. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

5. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd

6. MINERVA NEUROSCIENCES INC

7. Sanofi

8. CURRAX PHARMACEUTICALS LLC

9. merck kgaa

10. darmstadt

11. germany

12. Pfizer Inc.

13. zydus cadila

