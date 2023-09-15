Acceleration Robotics announces the RobotPerf™ Beta Release: An industry standard for benchmarking robotic brains
RobotPerf™ Benchmarks “Beta” Unveiled: A Unified Endeavor by Global Academia and Industry Players to Reshape Robotics Computing Performance Evaluation.
In collaboration with leading industry players and top researchers we introduce the second pre-release (beta) of RobotPerf™, an industry standard for benchmarking robotic brains.”VITORIA, ÁLAVA, SPAIN, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Acceleration Robotics is thrilled to announce the beta release of RobotPerf™ Benchmarks in collaboration with global academia and industry leaders including Harvard, Klagenfurt University, Georgia Institute of Technology, Boston University, Johannes Kepler University Linz, Ford, AMD, Barnard College, Columbia University, and Carnegie Mellon University. This pioneering benchmarking suite is designed specifically to assess robotics computing performance, using ROS 2 as its foundation. A scientific paper of this collaboration is available at https://accelerationrobotics.com/pdf/robotperf.pdf.
About RobotPerf™
Navigating the vast combinations of robot hardware and software can be daunting. RobotPerf™ brings forth a performance benchmarking solution to assess robotic-system performance in an architecture-neutral, representative, and reproducible manner. Building on ROS 2, the established standard for robot application development, RobotPerf™ serves as a crucial tool for roboticists. It facilitates informed decisions on developing efficient robotic systems and understanding algorithmic trade-offs.
RobotPerf™ Features and “beta” results
- Open Reference Benchmarking: Centered around ROS 2, RobotPerf™ ensures architecture-neutral, real-world representative, and reproducible evaluations.
- Extensive Benchmarks: Covering key robotic processes like perception, localization, control, and manipulation. Plus, stay alert for expanding categories!
- Revolutionary Visualization: Beyond benchmarking, RobotPerf™ introduces cutting-edge visualization capabilities, turning complex robotics computing performance data into clear, actionable insights.
- Flexible Benchmarking Approaches: Offering both GREY-BOX, optimized for real-world applications with minimal latency, and BLACK-BOX, perfect for quick prototyping.
Supporting Collaborators
This initiative is backed by a consortium of leaders from industry, academia, and research, ensuring technology-agnostic, vendor-neutral, and unbiased evaluations.
Discover More
The launch of RobotPerf™ Benchmarks beta sets a new standard in robotics computing performance evaluation. Robotic architects now have an unparalleled platform to refine their system design and optimization approach. The complete beta release is accessible now at RobotPerf Beta Release. For further insights and updates, visit RobotPerf Official Site.
About Acceleration Robotics
Acceleration Robotics is a robotics semiconductor firm that offers services consultancy in robotics architecture and produces custom robotic brains by using hardware acceleration. The company also offers its own designs. hardware (or IP cores ) for robots that speed up their response time and improve other features, including a reduction in power consumption. Founded by experts In robotics, Acceleration Robotics works with various manufacturers of GPUs and FPGAs to make faster robots.
