Introducing a Thought Provoking & Life Inspiring Christian Book
EINPresswire.com/ -- Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Christian - Non-Fiction book "Embracing God In The Right Perspective With The Right Foundation Of Faith In Him" by Chris Tham, currently available at http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B08WK6R1MK.
Readers' Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins, and have received the "Best Websites for Authors" and "Honoring Excellence" awards from the Association of Independent Authors. They are fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), which is a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies.
Reviewed By Tammy Ruggles for Readers' Favorite:
“Embracing God In The Right Perspective With The Right Foundation Of Faith In Him by Chris Tham is a faith-based work of non-ﬁction that serves as a companion piece or study guide to the Bible, also known as The Word of God. The author seeks to share the words and meaning of Jesus Christ, also called in this book The Gospel of Light. The author explains how truth, power, and wisdom can only be achieved by realizing and understanding that people have a purpose in life, and it is to know who Jesus is and what He wants for them--salvation. The author explains that he does not want to disrespect other religions, but wants only to show how much more fulﬁlled they will be if they follow Jesus.
Chris Tham encourages readers to ﬁnd out their true identity, which is shaped by God and the gifts He gives them. When one fully realizes his or her purpose, according to the author, things like faith, power, peace, and love, can enter that life, as it has been ordained by destiny--God Himself. The author likens God's relationship with us to a father-and-child relationship. It is logical to ﬁnd out what God wants for your life, instead of trying to ﬁgure it out on your own, or going in a direction that isn't meant to be. Whether or not you agree with all of the author's ideas, he does succeed in getting his points across. The Bible can be interpreted by those who read it, and if they read it for themselves, they can decide if they line up with Chris Tham's book. I do like how the author places emphasis on self-study, faith, healing, and compassion toward others, regardless of their religion. If you've been looking for a book to help bring you back into the Word of God, or help lead you into it for the ﬁrst time, put Embracing God In The Right Perspective With The Right Foundation Of Faith In Him by Chris Tham on your reading list."
You can learn more about Chris Tham and "Embracing God In The Right Perspective With The Right Foundation Of Faith In Him" at
https://readersfavorite.com/book-review/embracing-god-in-the-right-perspective-with-the-right-foundation-of-faith-in-him where you can read reviews and the author’s biography, as well as connect with the author directly at https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/57977164
Readers' Favorite
LLC Media Relations
Louisville, KY 40202
800-RF-REVIEW
support@readersfavorite.com
https://readersfavorite.com
Chris Tham
Readers' Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins, and have received the "Best Websites for Authors" and "Honoring Excellence" awards from the Association of Independent Authors. They are fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), which is a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies.
Reviewed By Tammy Ruggles for Readers' Favorite:
“Embracing God In The Right Perspective With The Right Foundation Of Faith In Him by Chris Tham is a faith-based work of non-ﬁction that serves as a companion piece or study guide to the Bible, also known as The Word of God. The author seeks to share the words and meaning of Jesus Christ, also called in this book The Gospel of Light. The author explains how truth, power, and wisdom can only be achieved by realizing and understanding that people have a purpose in life, and it is to know who Jesus is and what He wants for them--salvation. The author explains that he does not want to disrespect other religions, but wants only to show how much more fulﬁlled they will be if they follow Jesus.
Chris Tham encourages readers to ﬁnd out their true identity, which is shaped by God and the gifts He gives them. When one fully realizes his or her purpose, according to the author, things like faith, power, peace, and love, can enter that life, as it has been ordained by destiny--God Himself. The author likens God's relationship with us to a father-and-child relationship. It is logical to ﬁnd out what God wants for your life, instead of trying to ﬁgure it out on your own, or going in a direction that isn't meant to be. Whether or not you agree with all of the author's ideas, he does succeed in getting his points across. The Bible can be interpreted by those who read it, and if they read it for themselves, they can decide if they line up with Chris Tham's book. I do like how the author places emphasis on self-study, faith, healing, and compassion toward others, regardless of their religion. If you've been looking for a book to help bring you back into the Word of God, or help lead you into it for the ﬁrst time, put Embracing God In The Right Perspective With The Right Foundation Of Faith In Him by Chris Tham on your reading list."
You can learn more about Chris Tham and "Embracing God In The Right Perspective With The Right Foundation Of Faith In Him" at
https://readersfavorite.com/book-review/embracing-god-in-the-right-perspective-with-the-right-foundation-of-faith-in-him where you can read reviews and the author’s biography, as well as connect with the author directly at https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/57977164
Readers' Favorite
LLC Media Relations
Louisville, KY 40202
800-RF-REVIEW
support@readersfavorite.com
https://readersfavorite.com
Chris Tham
Author
christhamji@gmail.com
Embracing God In The Right Perspective 2022 - Right Foundation of Faith in God - Chris Tham