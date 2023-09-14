Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market Forecasting a Robust 6.4% CAGR with US$ 331.3 Billion by 2031
The increase in the incidence of chronic diseases drives the global API market.WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent report published by Transparency Market Research on “𝐀𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 (𝐀𝐏𝐈) 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭” is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out thorough research of the market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) during the forecast period. It can enable companies investing in the market to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.
The global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) market is expected to reach a market value of US$ 331.3 Bn in 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2031.
The increasing drug research and development efforts for drug manufacturing, the growing significance of generics, and the rising adoption of biopharmaceuticals are the main drivers of the active pharmaceutical ingredients market’s growth. The market’s expansion is anticipated to be hampered by unfavorable medicine price control policies in many countries and high manufacturing costs.
𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬?
𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐢𝐞𝐥𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡
The emergence of biopharmaceuticals and biologics represents a significant advancement in medical research. These complex molecules, often derived from living organisms, require specific APIs for their production. Medical research led the development of advanced drug delivery systems, such as nanotechnology-based delivery or targeted drug delivery. APIs are crucial components in creating these specialized drug formulations. Ongoing medical research drives the discovery and development of new vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and protect public health. APIs are integral to vaccine production. Emergence of regenerative medicines such as stem cell therapies would create a demand for APIs over the upcoming years. Advancements in medical research constantly push the boundaries of drug discovery and development, leading to new, innovative, and more effective treatments. APIs are essential components in bringing these medical breakthroughs to patients, driving their demand in the pharmaceutical industry. As research continues to evolve, the demand for APIs is expected to remain strong to support the production of a wide range of medications.
𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐝𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐛𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐢𝐞𝐬
Combination therapies involve the use of two or more drugs with different mechanisms of action to treat a specific disease or medical condition. Active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) play a crucial role in combination therapies, as they are the active components responsible for the therapeutic effects of each drug. APIs from different drugs work together to achieve synergistic effects. Each API targets specific aspects of the disease or different pathways, resulting in enhanced therapeutic outcomes compared to using each drug alone. Some diseases or conditions may not respond well to single-drug treatment. By combining APIs with complementary mechanisms of action, combination therapies can improve treatment efficacy and provide better patient outcomes. APIs are selected based on the patient's unique requirements. APIs are the foundation of combination therapies, enabling the development of more effective, innovative, and personalized treatment approaches. As medical research continues to advance, the use of combination therapies is likely to increase, leading to a continued demand for APIs in the pharmaceutical industry.
𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: 𝐀𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭 (𝐀𝐏𝐈) 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
• In terms of region, the global active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The regions have been divided into major countries and sub-regions.
• The current and expected market revenue (US$ Bn) of these regional markets and their major countries have been provided in the report from 2017 to 2031, with their CAGRs from 2021 to 2031
• The study also offers a list of recommendations, highlights, and useful insights into the global active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) market, which would help new companies willing to enter the market and existing companies to increase market shares in the decision-making process
𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐩𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 (𝐀𝐏𝐈) 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞
Merck & Co., Inc.,Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.,Sanofi,Pfizer, Inc.,Novartis AG,Mylan N.V.,Lonza,WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd.,Piramal Pharma Solutions,Hisun USA, Inc.,Ipca Laboratories Ltd.,AbbVie, Inc.,Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited,BASF SE,Biocon Ltd.,Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH,Bristol-Myers Squibb Company,Cambrex Corporation,Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.,Eli Lilly and Company,GlaxoSmithKline plc.
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭-
Manufacturer Type
• In House Manufacturing
• Contract Manufacturing
Drug Type
• Branded or Innovative Prescription Drugs
• Generic Prescription Drugs
• Over-the-counter (OTC) Drugs
API Type
• Synthetic
• Biological
• Plant Extracts
Application
• Anti-infective
• Cardiovascular
• Neurological
• Metabolic Disorder
• Respiratory
• Oncology
• Others
End User
• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Industry
• CROs
• CMOs
• Others
