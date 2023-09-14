Create, Share, Celebrate! Culture Days Starts in One Week

Explore thousands of free, hands-on arts and culture events starting September 22, 2023

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Culture Days , Canada’s annual choose-your-own-adventure of creativity, kicks off Friday, September 22 and continues to October 15. With more than 2,000 free, hands-on activities, events, workshops, and performances registered, Culture Days offers something for everyone. Last year, the incredible variety of programming compelled a record-breaking 3.8 million people—or 10% of Canada's population—to explore and discover the enrichment arts and culture bring to our lives, communities, and country.



Creativity for everyone, everywhere

Nationwide, a network of free workshops, performances, events, presentations, and hands-on activities happen over three weeks in municipalities, towns, and cities across Canada. Options are added to the Culture Days Events Listing daily, with more than 2,000 online and in-person events already registered. Explore the gift of diverse cultures , how creativity and tech intertwine , discover paths to reconciliation , history or heritage , the artistry in nature , how youth are forging new outlets for creativity , dance the night away , celebrate community milestones , or lift your voice . Culture Days is a gateway to a deeper understanding of how art feeds innovation, community, and connection.

Many communities across the country will celebrate Culture Days with hubs –collectives of activities concentrated in one area, including Vaughan, ON , Wolfville, NS , East Vancouver, BC , Neepawa, MB , Swift Current, SK , and so many more. With turnkey search options, finding one or many activities to attend is easier than ever, with a robust catalogue of in-person experiences and online events to enjoy from the comfort of home. Start the adventure at culturedays.ca .

September 30, 2023, is the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Culture Days has again set aside the date to create space exclusively for events that seek to acknowledge and better understand the history and harms done and engage in actions that advance Truth and Reconciliation as individuals and members of our communities. It's imperative to share First Nations, Métis, and Inuit experiences and perspectives and to celebrate Indigenous people's creative and cultural expressions, stories, and communities. Visit the dedicated National Day for Truth and Reconciliation Resource to learn more and find events marking the day.

Celebrate Creativity

Finding one or many activities to participate in is easier than ever with user-friendly search options and an innovative Collections feature that allows you to curate a list of must-see/do events and programs. Create an account today to get started, and visit the resource links below or culturedays.ca to discover more.



About Culture Days

Culture Days has become the largest cultural event in Canada, attracting millions of annual attendees to thousands of free activities and performances hosted by artists, cultural organizations and municipalities in hundreds of communities across Canada. Culture Days programs invite the public to get hands-on and behind-the-scenes to highlight the importance of arts and culture by connecting communities and creators.

The Culture Days national office works with provincial partners and a wide network of event organizers, from grassroots community volunteers to major institutions. As a leading national voice for an active and engaged cultural life, Culture Days provides a range of tools and skill development resources that lead to greater cultural engagement. Culture Days is a registered charity, visit culturedays.ca for more information and to donate.

