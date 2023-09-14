Questex’s Luxury Travel Advisor's ULTRA Summit Returns to the East Coast to a Golfer’s Utopia in Florida

Annual Intimate Luxury Travel Event to Take Place at PGA National Resort

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Luxury Travel Advisor’s ULTRA Summit today announces it will be held May 8-10, 2024 at the PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. The invitation-only event brings together pre-qualified, leading luxury travel agency owners, managers and independent contractors to meet one-on-one with the top luxury travel suppliers, for the 11th annual event.



ULTRA Summit is the premier, one-to-one event in the luxury travel space and is known for its exceptional educational programming curated to arm attendees with the data and information they need to make strategic business decisions that will ultimately impact their bottom line.

The event features two days of one-to-one meetings between advisors and suppliers, insightful presentations, networking receptions and meals.

“I'm looking forward to heading to Palm Beach Gardens and connecting with old friends and making new connections at the 2024 ULTRA Summit,” said Ruthanne Terrero, Vice President/Head of Content, Questex Travel + Wellness Group. “Over the years, this event has grown and flourished, with incredible new conference programming and amazing ideas put forth to move the industry ahead.”

For those interested in becoming a supplier at the ULTRA Summit in 2024, please click here to contact the Questex Travel Group Sales team. For those interested in applying to become a hosted advisor, please contact Andrea Hutchinson, Industry Relations Director via ahutchinson@questex.com.

For more information, visit ltaultrasummit.com. Follow Luxury Travel Advisor on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and X.

