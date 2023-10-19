Jessica McClintock and Gunne Sax for Jessica McClintock launch new vintage inspired home fashions collections

The Legacy Continues as the iconic and evergreen Jessica McClintock fashion brand launches a new fashion bedding collection

Consumers are thirsting to engage in nostalgia and Gunne Sax by Jessica McClintock is an authentic voice to accomplish this” — Kerry Glasser, Licensing, Jessica McClintock

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The iconic Jessica McClintock brand, founded by the late, award-winning and beloved fashion designer, known to millions of women of all ages for romantic and vintage inspired designs, has launched a new fashion bedding and bath collection.

The core of the collection includes an impressive array of quilts and quilt sets, comforter and sheet sets, throws, decorative pillows and bath towels - all identified with the Jessica McClintock - and for the first time - Gunne Sax by Jessica McClintock brands.

Romance and fantasy have been woven into the Jessica McClintock and Gunne Sax brands since their fashion industry inception in the early 70’s. Gunne Sax is a timeless vintage brand appealing to generations of stylish and dedicated customers.

Consistent with the brand’s nod to nostalgia and Victorian/Edwardian styling, the fashion bedding collection is accentuated with design treatments such as lace, gingham, calico, eyelets, florals – and of course romance and fantasy. Deriving inspiration from late-19th and early-20th-century American fashion - the collection embraces accessible pricing and as always great quality - the hallmark of all Jessica McClintock products.

Earlier this year CMN Int’l, became the exclusive fashion bedding and bath product partner for Jessica McClintock. CMN excels at great design and quality at value pricing and is a pioneer in the use of sustainable natural fabrics, and is also a licensee for Microban and Lenzing International.

According to Kerry Glasser, McClintock’s long time licensing agent, “CMN has faithfully executed an on-brand fashion bedding story. The consumer is thirsting to engage in nostalgia and Gunne Sax by Jessica McClintock is an authentic voice to accomplish this.”

The timing is ideal for the Gunne Sax by Jessica McClintock aesthetic and its natural extension into various home categories. While fashion revivals are here to stay, Gunne Sax vintage is the one brand that provides the most authenticity to the movement. Retro “Gunnies” as they are called, are now collectible and highly sought-after.

The exciting premiere of Gunne Sax fashion bedding coincides with the recently launched successful revival of 70’s inspired Gunne Sax dresses through a collaboration with ModCloth earlier this year.

For more information about the collection contact:

Allison@JessicaMcClintock.com

www.jessicamcclintock.com