UXUY Sponsored Satoshi Awards Announced, Telegram & TON are Winners

Singapore, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The prestigious Web3 and cryptocurrency industry summit, TOKEN2049, kicked off in Singapore on September 13, 2023. On the same day, The Satoshi Nakamoto Awards, sponsored by UXUY, held its award ceremony at the Singapore FinTech Association, revealing all the major award winners. UXUY co-founder Jordan was in attendance and presented awards to those winners.

The TON team won Ecosystem of the Year at The Satoshi Nakamoto Awards. John Z from the TON Foundation delivered an acceptance speech at the award presentation. The day of September 13 marked a significant day in Telegram's history, as the social app with 800 million MAU ( Monthly Active Users ) officially launched a new self-hosted wallet called TON Space. This move is set to encourage more people to engage in the cryptocurrency space. John Z gave a demonstration of the wallet at the award ceremony, and the attendees highly praised TON for its contributions to expanding the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

UXUY co-founder Jordan presented The Satoshi Nakamoto Awards - Ecosystem of the Year to the TON team on stage.

Here are all the winners from this year's Satoshi Nakamoto Awards:

Sam Altman (WorldCoin) - Man of the Year

TON - Ecosystem of the Year

Arbitrum - Layer 2 of the Year

PEPE - Meme of the Year

ZK rollups - Scaling Solutions of the Year

Particle Network - Infrastructure of the Year

USDC (Circle) - Stablecoin of the Year

Bitcoin

Taproot Wizard - Bitcoin Believer of the Year

Ordinals Protocol - Bitcoin Layer 2 of the Year

Shuning Hong - Bitcoin Researcher of the Year

Contributors

Waterdrip Capital - Outstanding Bitcoin Contributor of the Year

Lido - Outstanding Ethereum Contributor of the Year

UniElon - Outstanding Dogecoin Contributor of the Year

Institutional Investors & Market Makers

A16z - Institutional Investor of the Year

LK Venture - Solid Institutional Investor of the Year

Arcane - Active Institutional Investor of the Year

Tide Capital - Emerging Institutional Investor of the Year

DFW Labs - Market Maker of the Year

Exchanges

Coinbase - Compliance Exchange of the Year

Kraken - Compliance Exchange of the Year in Europe

VDX - Compliance Exchange of the Year in Asia

Pionex - AI Trading Bot of the Year

Trading & Asset Management

Greeks.live - Options Trading Tools of the Year

DeSyn - Asset Management Infrastructure of the Year

Renora Technologies - Profile Management of the Year

TokenUnlocks - The most Valuable on-chain tool of the Year

Marketplace

friend.tech - Marketplace of the year

Blur - NFT Marketplace of the Year

GoDID - DID Marketplace of the Year

ZORA - Emerging NFT Marketplace of the Year

Planckx - Most Innovative GamiFi of the Year

Public Goods

QuestN - GM of the Year ( Growth & Marketing Platform )

Coinlive - Multimedia Community of the Year in Asia

Web3vision - Builder Community of the Year

Akasha - Outstanding Public Goods Contributor of the Year

About UXUY

UXUY is the next-gen decentralized multi-chain trading platform based on MPC wallet and technology. Guided by the philosophy — “Your Crypto, You Control” — UXUY offers traders immediate cross-chain trading services for cryptocurrencies and digital asset types across the entire blockchain spectrum. By establishing a “stablecoin-centric” environment, UXUY provides users with a trading experience akin to traditional CEX platforms. UXUY significantly reduces the barriers to social trading on the blockchain.

About Satoshi Nakamoto Awards

The Satoshi Award is the cryptocurrency industry's first award aimed at recognizing contributors to the decentralized world. It brings together the industry's most outstanding practitioners, innovators, and contributors. They collectively explore the future of the industry, share cutting-edge technological innovations and perspectives, and promote the convergence of ideas and the spark of creativity. At the same time, the award also serves as recognition for the outstanding builders, projects, ecosystems, and investment institutions of the year, working together to create a superior cryptocurrency ecosystem.

Jordan L Email: jordan-at-uxuy.com