Professional 3D Camera Market is Estimated to Reach $73.53 billion by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 31.7%

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report on Professional 3D Camera Market by Type, Technology and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030. The global professional 3D camera market was valued at $4.62 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $73.53 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 31.7% from 2021 to 2030.

These cameras are either available as standalone cameras or are embedded on imaging systems. Professional 3D cameras find numerous applications, including scene recording for 3D movie or games, industrial activity monitoring construction, arts, and manufacturing. The evolving 3D scanning algorithms further contribute to the sophistication of professional 3D camera-based products such as insta360 pro 2 matter port and others. The matter port pro 3 release date was in 2020 and it has assisted in the market growth significantly.

Increased application of professional 3D cameras industry in the media & entertainment industry to record 3D content is the major driving factor professional 3D camera industry. Other factors that drive the market include the rise in adoption of professional 3D cameras in the industries such as manufacturing, construction, civil infrastructure, and historical site maintenance.

However, some of the restraints associated with its business attractiveness are higher prices as compared to 2D alternatives and lack of consumer awareness. However, this limitation is expected to diminish in the future, owing to the ongoing improvements in the 3D imaging industry. In addition, the rise in virtual reality products is expected to contribute to the adoption of professional 3D cameras in greater sense.

Competitive Analysis:

The company profile section of the professional 3D camera market Market report covers strategic developments, business overview, product offerings, and financial performance of the companies. It also highlights the strategies adopted by companies such as products launch, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions mergers, collaborations, joint ventures, research & development investment, and regional expansion in the past few years.

Some of the major key players of the global professional 3D camera market include,

• Canon Inc.

• Matterport

• Lytro Inc.

• Fujifilms

• GoPro Inc.

• Eastman Kodak Company

• Nikon Corporation

• Panasonic Corporation

• Sony Corporation

• and Faro Technologies

On the basis of application, the market is bifurcated into photography cameras and recording camera. Cameras for photography accounted for higher revenue of $36,804.1 million in 2020 and the segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 29.6% during the forecast period.

North America was the highest revenue-generating region, accounting for $1,798.3 million in 2020. Increase in consumer awareness paired with expansion in 3D movies concept are key contributors for the growth in the North American 3D camera market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to generate a revenue of $21,058.7 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 35.3% during the forecast period.

Key Findings of Study

• The target camerasegment is expected to generate the highest revenue during the forecast period.

• The stereo vision segment is expected to generate the highest revenue during the forecast period.

• The still photography segment is expected to register the highest revenue during the forecast period.

• North America is expected to register the highest revenue during the forecast period.

