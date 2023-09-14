Vontier’s Invenco by GVR Announces iNFX Solution With Chevron

Raleigh, North Carolina, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vontier Corporation (NYSE: VNT), a leading global provider of critical technologies and solutions to connect, manage and scale the mobility ecosystem, and Invenco by GVR, a subsidiary of Vontier and worldwide leader in convenience retail solutions, announced today they have partnered with Chevron Products Co., a division of Chevron U.S.A. Inc., to deploy their cloud-based microservices platform, iNFX at Chevron and Texaco gas stations in the U.S.

The iNFX Electronic Payment Server is a cloud managed, fit-for-purpose IoT based microservices platform that provides a better customer experience through faster payment transactions, simple integration with other devices at the site, greater uptime, and the ability to bring new capabilities & features to market faster.

Chevron will benefit from the iNFX platform through:

Digital agility: The iNFX platform is modular, hardware agnostic, scalable and extensible. Chevron can select the plug-ins they need, expedite digital transformation without disrupting site operations and harmonize core payment systems based on global standards.

Rapid deployment: Standards-based APIs and plug-ins are used extensively to enable efficient integration with minimal customization, allowing Chevron the flexibility to add new capabilities and features quickly, creating a more consistent consumer experience.

“Chevron has been looking for a solution to enable faster transaction times and rapid deployment of new features & payment options to market, and we are excited to help achieve Chevron’s goals via iNFX,” said Karthik Ganapathi, president of Invenco by GVR. “Through iNFX, Chevron will have a microservices led, cloud-based solution that enables productivity, reduces complexity and operating costs, improves the consumer experience and accelerates Chevron's revenue growth.”

Chevron presented this iNFX platform solution at their Americas Fuels Convention in August and expects to begin deploying iNFX edge devices to U.S. Chevron and Texaco stations over the next several months. The target is to complete the rollout at over 8,000 locations in the U.S. by the end of 2024.

“This new platform is great for our Chevron and Texaco marketers and retailers,” said Tryp Wittstruck, Chevron Channel Experience manager. “In addition to greater flexibility and speed-to-deployment, they can benefit from remote deployment through onsite iNFX edge devices or Invenco outdoor payment terminals, reducing the tech visits required to enable new features.”

This relationship between Invenco by GVR and Chevron promises to shape the future of innovation and redefine the way Chevron drives productivity at their branded retailers. This collaboration is a testament to the shared vision of utilizing the power of cutting-edge technology to create a lasting impact and delivering unmatched value.

For more information about the cloud-based microservices platform, iNFX, visit invenco.com or follow Invenco by GVR on LinkedIn.

About Vontier

Vontier (NYSE: VNT) is a global industrial technology company uniting critical mobility and multi-energy technologies and solutions to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving, more connected mobility ecosystem. Leveraging leading market positions, decades of domain expertise and unparalleled portfolio breadth, Vontier enables the way the world moves – delivering smart, safe and sustainable solutions to our customers and the planet. Vontier has a culture of continuous improvement built upon the foundation of the Vontier Business System and embraced by over 8,500 colleagues worldwide. Additional information about Vontier is available on the Company’s website at www.vontier.com.

About Invenco by GVR

Invenco by GVR, a Vontier business, is a global leader in the convenience retail industry. Built to help customers adapt and innovate to stay ahead, Invenco by GVR will be the operating system for convenience retail, producing agile solutions for accelerated growth and value. Invenco by GVR Solutions can be found in nearly 165,000 connected devices across 50,000 convenience stores in more than 50 countries. To find out more about Invenco by GVR visit www.invenco.com.

