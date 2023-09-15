Elton Ilirjani Wows Concept Korea Crowd for New York Fashion Week: The Shows (NYFW)
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Elton Ilirjani, international model, activist and philanthropist continued his dominance of the runway during New York Fashion Week 2023 to model for Concept Korea’s Spring Summer 2024 show held @Gallery at Spring Studios in New York City.
Wearing an outfit created exclusively by Designer Hyun Park of MMAM Elton made a major visual impact, building on his prior experiences with modeling in South Korea. Elton also led the procession of models at the end of the show. MMAM (Maison Modern Art Museum) is the creation of designer Hyun Park and conceptually creates wearable artware that draws its inspiration from unintended scribbling and actions of Hyun that break away form standardized patterns and create forms that are new.
Earlier this year in March, Elton closed out the MMAM (Maison Modern Art Museum) Show in style which was held in Seoul, South Korea.
About Elton Ilirjani:
Known around the world as a high-ranking social media influencer and fashion model, Ilirjani boasts a breathtaking following of over 11 million fans. His legions of followers are dedicated to listening and learning from his message of gender equality around the world. Frequenting the pages of fashion magazines and runways, the icon uses his powerful presence to promote a unified existence amongst all of mankind.
About Concept Korea:
Concept Korea is a global project that publicizes Korea's fashion culture throughout the world and supports domestic designer brands make inroads into overseas markets.
