Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,618 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,118 in the last 365 days.

PetFriendly Launches Heartworm Prevention, Transforming to a Comprehensive Pet Wellness Company

OMAHA, NE | September 14, 2023 – PetFriendly, a subscription pet care company, announced the launch of its first prescription product offering, Heart Defense™ Heartworm Prevention for Dogs. This announcement is a hallmark in PetFriendly’s tenure, helping the Company make significant strides in its commitment to healthier pets and happier pet parents.

“Heart Defense™ is more than just a new product for us. It’s a milestone for PetFriendly as we expand into the field of prescription wellness products for pets,” said the Company’s CEO, Aaron Shaddy. “This launch unlocks the pharmacy capabilities that we’ve had our hearts and minds set on since the Company’s founding.”

Heart Defense™ is the first subscription-based presentation of heartworm prevention which ships directly to homes across the United States. The perfectly-timed delivery is transforming the way pet parents take care of their pets and stay on top of their pet’s heartworm prevention.

“With a multi-month supply, it’s easy for a human to forget when their pet’s monthly treatment is due,” said Shaddy. “We solve this problem for our customers through conveniently timed deliveries reminding them exactly when it is time to protect their pet.”

Heart Defense™ is vet-quality, FDA-approved, and made in the USA. Sized according to each dog’s unique weight, the beef-flavored chewable tablets prevent heartworms and treat hookworms and roundworms in dogs.

“Heart Defense™ offers safe and effective protection against heartworm disease in dogs without the hassle,” said Tracy Isenberg, LVT, veterinarian technician on PetFriendly’s in-house vet team. “Our product is made from the same proven ingredients found in the leading heartworm prevention, Heartgard® Plus. But, PetFriendly’s single-dose, monthly shipment makes it easier and more affordable for pet parents to protect their pets.”

Like its flagship flea and tick product, Heart Defense™ comes in bespoke weight breaks with personalization and multi-pet discounts. The product starts at an affordable $12 per month, but customers will save $1 per treatment for every pet added (up to 5 pets) to their monthly subscription.

Since its inception, the Company’s vision has been to simplify pet care. Heart Defense™ joins the ranks of other safe, effective, and affordable products in the Company’s line-up — all designed to proactively support the health and happiness of pets.

Read the article on petfriendlybox.com.

Contact: Jocelyn Stange
Contact Email: media@petfriendlybox.com 

About: PetFriendly is a subscription pet wellness company that prides itself on simplifying pet care. Founded in 2018, the Company has helped hundreds of thousands of customers as part of its mission to keep pets healthy and their humans happy.

The Company offers safe, effective, and vet-quality pet care products for dogs and cats, including flea and tick protection, heartworm prevention, multivitamin supplements, and dental care. To learn more about PetFriendly, visit their website at petfriendlybox.com.

Other Resources:

PetFriendly Monthly Subscription
https://petfriendlybox.com

Heart Defense™ Heartworm Prevention for Dogs:
https://petfriendlybox.com/products/heartworm-prevention-for-dogs 

Heart Defense™ Media Kit
https://petfriend.ly/heart-defense-media

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/petfriendly-launches-heartworm-prevention-transforming-to-a-comprehensive-pet-wellness-company/

About PetFriendly

We’re PetFriendly — a pet wellness company based in Omaha, Nebraska. Our mission is to keep pets healthy and make their humans happy.

Contact PetFriendly


Omaha
NE
United States

Website: https://petfriendlybox.com/


You just read:

PetFriendly Launches Heartworm Prevention, Transforming to a Comprehensive Pet Wellness Company

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more