Fiber Laser Market is expected at an 11.5% CAGR from 2023 to 2033, with an anticipated Valuation of US$ 11.46 Billion
The United States is one of the global leaders in consumer electronics and automotive manufacturing, making it a lucrative market for fiber laser market playersNEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global fibre laser market is predicted to be worth US$3.46 billion in 2022, according to estimates. Fiber-related technological developments, excellent beam quality, cheap ownership costs, and environmentally aware technologies are a few of the primary elements driving the expansion of the fibre lasers market. It is thus expected to earn US$ 11.46 billion by 2023, with a CAGR of 11.5% from 2023 to 2033.
A growing number of firms are turning to fiber lasers because of their excellent efficiency and favorable return on investment, particularly in applications involving fine and micromaterial processing. The market expansion in material processing applications is anticipated to be driven by increased demand for mobile as well as smart electronic devices as well as an increasing need for the downsizing of integrated circuits and wafers.
Fiber lasers are employed in marking tasks because they provide incredibly accurate marking and are adaptable to a broad range of material interfaces and end-user industries. fiber laser marking is challenging to copy, non-contracting and provides band protection. These elements will have a favorable impact on market expansion.
Key Takeaways from the Fiber Laser Market Report:
In 2022, it was predicted that continuous wave fiber lasers would generate more than 76% of all global sales.
The material processing sector has a 32% market share worldwide in 2022.
From 2023 to 2033, the Chinese market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5%.
Germany's fiber laser market would exhibit a 9.4% CAGR throughout the anticipated timeframe.
Throughout the course of the projection period, North America is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of around 11.8%.
Through 2033, it is anticipated that the United States would hold a 72% market share in North America.
“The fiber laser market is expected to develop due to the expanding usage of fiber lasers in applications such as optical pumping, micro-cutting, 3D micro milling, surface treatment, microscopy, blind hole machining, military, as well as mobile electronics.” remarks an FMI analyst.
Competitive Landscape
IPG Photonics Corporation
TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG
Maxphotonics Co., Ltd., Coherent Inc.
Newport Corporation,
Wuhan Raycus Fiber Laser Technologies Co. Ltd.
Lumentum Operations LLC
Fanuc Corporation
Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.
Keopsys S.A.
Fujikura Ltd.
NLIGHT, Inc.
Market participants are concentrating on creating and manufacturing high-power and environmentally friendly fiber laser systems in an effort to acquire a major competitive edge in this highly concentrated industry.
Some key developments of the leading companies in this market are:
In the sector of plastic processing, Amada Press operates a press, press peripherals, as well as spring forming equipment company. Metal components are utilized in items that are essential to life, such as automobiles, residential equipment, household appliances, electrical components, precision equipment, semiconductors, medical equipment, etc. Machines and ancillary equipment used to process these components in sales services are developed and produced by Amada Press.
Another technological firm for processing sheet metal is Bystronic. You may build a productive and sustainable future with the aid of our top-notch solutions. The whole material flow as well as data flow in the cutting and stretching process chain are being automated, which is the area of concentration. The key to attaining complete digitalization in the sheet metal sector is the intelligent connectivity of their laser cutting machines and bending equipment with cutting-edge software, automation, and service solutions.
More Valuable Insights Available
Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global fiber laser market, providing historical data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.
Global Fiber Laser Market Segmentation:
By Laser Type:
Continuous Wave Lasers
Pulsed Lasers
Quasi Continuous Wave Laser
By Output Power:
Low Power (Up to 100 Watts)
Medium Power (100W-2,000W)
High Power (More than 2,000 W)
By Application:
Cutting
Welding & Other High Power Applications
Marking
Fine & Micro Processing
Communications and Advanced Applications
Medical
By Region:
North America
Latin America
Europe
South Asia
East Asia
Oceania
Middle East and Africa
Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting.
