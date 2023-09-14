Elysian’s ‘Catwalk FurBaby’ wins Best Documentary at the Inaugural NYCIFFF Produced by Karen Floyd
Trilogy of Elysian Events in NYC also celebrate Unveiling the Fall Arts Cover 2023 featuring Dr. Christina Rahm & Networking with Rahm Roast at MarieBelle NYNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Elysian, an international luxury lifestyle brand created to inspire and reflect the interests of women, held a trifecta of events in New York City to showcase their work, accept awards for their documentary Catwalk Furbaby and with partner DRC Ventures hold a tasting of their Rahm Roast Coffee brand at chocolatier MarieBelle New York.
Starting the trilogy of events in conjunction with DRC Ventures was the launch of the 2023 Fall Art issue of Elysian Magazine at the National Arts Club. The Club building itself is a historic venue – the home of Samuel Tilden. The 25th Governor of New York acquired 15 Gramercy Park South in 1863 and hired Calvert Vaux, a famed architect and one of the designers of Central Park, to ensure its design would endure. The Club maintains a permanent art collection featuring artists including Daniel Putnam Brinley, Charles Courtney Curran, Daniel Garber, Philip Leslie Hale, Gari Melchers, William McGregor Paxton, Robert Spencer, Robert Vonnoh, Everett Longley Warner and many others. Sponsors for the event included DRC Ventures, Discover South Carolina, Merci Dupre Clothiers, the Root Brands, Bill & Coo, Halliday Schwartz & Co. For more information see www.nationalartsclub.org.
Following the excitement of the Fall magazine reveal, welcoming speeches and celebration, it was time to wake up and smell the Rahm Roast coffee at a breakfast power-networking event held at the delectable MarieBelle New York store. The specialty chocolatier perfectly complemented the aromas of the Rahm Roast blend to provide the boost to the tastebuds to get the audience talking. For more see www.RahmRoast.com and www.marieBelle.com
Elysian’s final part of their New York visit was to receive an award at the inaugural New York City International Fashion Film Festival (NYCIFFF), hosted by Marc Bouwer, for the documentary Catwalk FurBaby by Karen Floyd. The 42-minute documentary was nominated in the categories Best Story/Message and Best Fashion Documentary. On receiving the award, Karen Floyd commented, “In a city used to heavy hitters like Vogue and MTV, it is an incredible privilege to be considered for such an amazing award. I'm so proud of our team, who spent countless hours of hard work putting the event and production of the documentary into the limelight. For me personally, it validates ELYSIAN’s ethos of connecting with more and more women across the globe... Women inspiring women.” DRC Ventures, headed by the multifaceted powerhouse Dr. Christina Rahm, was the event’s title sponsor. Rahm and her husband, Clayton Thomas, served as co-producers of the film. “For DRC Ventures and me personally, the mission is to lead the world to better solutions,” Rahm said. “Everyone’s talking about sustainability. That’s fine, but that’s not enough. Our higher potential is to help our species and the world evolve into greatness, letting go of fear, and instead leaving a meaningful legacy for future generations!”
The NYCIFFF platform showcases the best fashion films in the world, music videos, experimental films, student films and fashion documentaries, along with providing an inclusive space for the most creative and innovative emerging talent. See www.nycifff.com for more details.
Notable attendees at the Elysian events included: Karen Floyd, Dr. Christina Rahm, Clayton Thomas, Maribel Lieberman, Marc Bouwer, Pedro Oberto, Ann Bible, Sheri and Bill Biggs, Duquesne Cook, Kayla Drury, Carmel Fauci, Ashley Foster, Carla Groh, Nebras Hayek, Jane Herlong, Ann and Jimmy Hunt, Rich Kane, Tammy Kovar, Jada McAbee, Gina Marie Roberts, Edwina Sandys, Belle Scott and Dan Baker, Kimberli Scott Still, Vikki Scott, Jean Shafiroff, Keiki Tomoyose, Derek Warburton, Tanya Ward, Lizzie Asher, Leesa Rowland.
About ELYSIAN:
ELYSIAN, a brand dedicated to “Women Inspiring Women,” is a growing print and digital ecosystem for women, led by Publisher Karen Floyd.
ABOUT DRC VENTURES:
DRC Ventures, founded by visionary Dr. Christina Rahm, mission is to create sustainable solutions which challenge the status quo creatively, scientifically, and artistically; to create products to support the health of individuals, animals, and the earth, with environmental attention also paid to land, air, and water conservation, A global catalyst for conservation efforts, DRC Ventures also includes a luxury skincare line titled Ella Pure; a coffee brand called Rahm Roast, Merci Dupri Clothiers, and Rahm Pharma. For more information, visit www.drc-ventures.com.
Norah Lawlor
Lawlor Media Group, Inc.
+1 212-967-6900
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram