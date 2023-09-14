Global Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market Is Projected To Grow At A 9.7% Rate Through The Forecast Period
The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The "Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Global Market Report 2023" provides extensive market data. The forecast anticipates a $4.78 billion market size by 2027, with a 9.7% CAGR.
The vaccine contract manufacturing market growth due to vaccination initiatives. North America leads in vaccine contract manufacturing market share. Key players: Pfizer Inc, Johnson & Johnson, AbbVie Inc., Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck KGaA, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Moderna.
Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market Segments
• Service Types: Fill-Finish, Bulk Product
• Vaccine Types: Inactivated, Live-Attenuated, RNA, Subunit, Toxoid-Based Vaccines
• Processes: Downstream, Upstream
• Operation Scales: Preclinical, Clinical, Commercial
• End-Use: Human, Veterinary
• Geographic Segmentation: Global market divides into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East, and Africa.
Vaccine contract manufacturing involves external producers creating vaccines to meet a contracting entity's specifications. It streamlines production, reducing costs and challenges.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
