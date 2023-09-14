Automotive Tinting Film Market Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2023-2028
Automotive Tinting Film Market Size To Grow At A CAGR Of 5.5% In The Forecast Period Of 2023-2028.30 NORTH GLOUD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive Tinting Film Market Outlook
According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, “Global Automotive Tinting Film Market Price, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2023-2028″, the Automotive Tinting Film Market reached a value of approximately USD 6.81 billion in 2022. Aided by the increasing demand for UV protection and the growing applications of tinting films in the automotive sector, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2023 and 2028 to reach a value of USD 9.53 billion by 2028.
Automotive tinting films are primarily used on vehicle windows to reduce heat and glare from the sun. These films have become an integral part of automotive design and customisation due to their capacity to provide enhanced privacy and aesthetic appeal, as well as protect the interiors from harmful UV rays. They play a crucial role in increasing vehicle longevity, safeguarding passengers, and improving overall driving comfort.
The growth in consumer interest for vehicle enhancements is a key driver for the global automotive tinting film market growth. With growing awareness about the benefits associated with UV protection, including the reduced risk of skin cancer and minimised interior fading, there has been a significant shift towards using tinting films in vehicles. Additionally, the emerging trend of automotive customisation has further propelled the popularity of tinting films, as they offer a quick and affordable way to personalise vehicles.
The expanding applications of automotive tinting films across various vehicle types significantly contribute to the automotive tinting film market development. They are extensively used in passenger vehicles for privacy and safety purposes, and to reduce heat and glare for increased driving comfort. In commercial vehicles, tinting films aid in reducing energy consumption by lowering the need for air conditioning, which in turn enhances fuel efficiency.
In the automotive aftermarket industry, tinting films are being increasingly used due to their protective properties and the aesthetic value they add to vehicles. Moreover, with the advent of advanced technologies such as ceramic and metallised films, the application scope of tinting films has widened, leading to their increased adoption in the automotive tinting film market.
Further, the growing demand for electric vehicles has led to a greater focus on automotive tinting films. As energy efficiency is a critical aspect of electric vehicles, the use of tinting films to reduce the strain on air conditioning systems, thus conserving battery power, is boosting the automotive tinting film market expansion.
Automotive Tinting Film Market Segmentation
The market can be divided based on application, vehicle type, and region.
Market Breakup by Application
Windows
Windshields
Market Breakup by Vehicle Type
Passenger Cars
Light Commercial Vehicles
Heavy Commercial Vehicles
Market Breakup by Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape
The EMR report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and acquisitions and mergers, among other major developments, of the global automotive tinting film companies. Some of the major key players explored in the report by Expert Market Research are as follows:
3M Co.
XPEL, Inc
Rayno Window Film Inc.
MotoShield Pro
Eastman Chemical Company
TintFit Window Films Ltd.
Avery Dennison Corporation
Johnson Window Films, Inc.
GLOBAL WINDOW FILMS
Madico, Inc.
Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corp.
Armolan Window Films
Nexfil Co. Ltd.
Huper Optik USA
Others
