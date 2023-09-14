Global Sensors Market Soars: Expected to Reach US$ 153 Billion by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.
The sensors Market is poised for significant growth, driven by IoT, miniaturization, and global expansion efforts.NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global sensors market size is anticipated to exceed a valuation of US$ 88.1 billion in 2023. It is predicted to attain a valuation of US$ 153.0 billion by 2033. The market is foreseen to thrive at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2033.
The need for sensors in healthcare is being driven by the rising emphasis on health and wellness as well as improvements in sensor technology. With the use of wearable technology, remote patient monitoring, telemedicine, and tailored medication, the healthcare industry is making great strides. In these applications, sensors are essential because they provide continuous vital sign monitoring, tracking of physical activity, and data collection for diagnosis and therapy.
China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan are the world's top manufacturers, and the Asia Pacific region is renowned as a powerhouse for manufacturing. Automotive, electronics, consumer goods, and industrial machinery are just a few of the industries that make up the region's manufacturing industry. The need for sensors for automation, quality assurance, and productivity enhancement rises as these sectors develop and embrace modern production techniques.
There are several ambitious, smart city programs being implemented in the Asia Pacific region, including those in China and Singapore. These initiatives involve the installation of sensors for intelligent infrastructure, such as public safety, energy management, and transportation systems. The region's need for sensors is driven by the emphasis on creating efficient and sustainable cities.
Key Takeaways from the Sensors Market:
The global sensors industry size developed at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2018 to 2022.
In 2018, the global market size stood at US$ 64.0 billion.
The global market size stood at US$ 82.7 billion in 2022.
The image sensor segment by type is anticipated to expand at 5.6% CAGR during the forecast period.
The automotive industry as an end user is predicted to thrive at a 5.5% CAGR during the forecast period.
The United States market for sensors is predicted to expand at 4.6% CAGR in the coming years.
The United Kingdom’s market for sensors is anticipated to capture a 6.6% CAGR during the forecast period.
The sensors market in China is anticipated to expand at 5.1% CAGR during the forecast period.
Recent Developments Observed by FMI:
In January 2023, Ams OSRAM unveiled the Mira050, a pipelined, high-sensitivity, global shutter CMOS image sensor with dimensions of 2.3 × 2.8 mm and 0.5 Mpixels. Due to the Mira050's exceptional sensitivity to visible and near-infrared (NIR) light, wearable and mobile devices can be more compact and power-efficient. The Mira050 may be used for eye tracking, gesture tracking, contextual awareness in AR, VR, and MR headsets, as well as 3D depth sensing for face identification in smart door locks.
To expand its product portfolio and strengthen its market position, the Sony Group declared in June 2022 that it intends to advance image sensor technology. To give its customers a means to focus on numerous elements when taking a smartphone snap, the company has been investing in its research and development department.
Competitive Landscape - Regional Trends:
The competitive landscape of the global sensors market is characterized by intense rivalry among leading players. Companies are vying for market share by expanding their presence in key regions, particularly in Asia-Pacific. China and India, with their rapidly growing industrial sectors and increasing adoption of IoT applications, are emerging as focal points for sensor manufacturers. Additionally, Southeast Asia and Latin America are witnessing substantial investments in sensor-related infrastructure.
Restraints:
Despite the promising growth prospects, the sensors market faces certain challenges. These include the complexity and cost associated with developing advanced sensor technologies, as well as concerns about data privacy and security in the era of IoT. Regulatory hurdles and standardization issues also pose constraints to market expansion.
Region-wise Insights - Category-wise Insights:
North America: The North American region continues to be a major market for sensors, driven by the strong presence of tech giants and extensive adoption of sensors across various industries, including automotive, healthcare, and consumer electronics.
Europe: Europe is witnessing steady growth in sensor demand, particularly in automotive applications and industrial automation. The region's emphasis on sustainability and environmental monitoring is further boosting sensor adoption.
Asia-Pacific: Asia-Pacific stands as a hotspot for sensor market growth. The region is characterized by a thriving manufacturing sector and an increasing focus on smart city initiatives, leading to heightened sensor demand across various verticals.
Latin America: Latin America is experiencing a growing demand for sensors, primarily driven by the automotive and agriculture sectors. The region's untapped potential presents significant opportunities for sensor manufacturers.
Key Players in the Global Market
NXP Semiconductors
Panasonic Corporation
Texas Instruments Incorporated
TE Connectivity Ltd.
Omega Engineering Inc.
Honeywell International Inc.
Rockwell Automation Inc.
Market Segmentation
By Type:
Accelerometer & Speed Sensor
Image Sensor
Biosensors
Optical Sensors
Pressure Sensor
Temperature Sensor
Touch Sensor
Others
By Technology:
CMOS
MEMS
NEMS
Others
By End User:
Aerospace & Defense
Automotive
Electronics
Healthcare
Industrial
IT & Telecom
Others
By Region:
North America
Latin America
Europe
Asia Pacific
The Middle East & Africa (MEA)
