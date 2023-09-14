Uncover the truth through fact checking

By William Baloyi

The instantaneous nature of social media makes it possible for people to have access to an abundance of information at their fingertips, however the information available online is not always reliable.

Inaccurate information has the potential to create unnecessary panic, threaten public safety and erode trust in our institutions. It also hampers people’s ability to make informed decisions.

To establish what information is credible online, social media users can utilise various fact-checking websites and online tools. These assist in discerning factual information from fake content.

This includes fact-checking platforms such as Africa Check, which is an independent resource. Africa Check classifies certain messages as false, partly false and scams, to help people identify misleading information.

Another platform assisting users to detect misleading information is Media Monitoring Africa. Through their “Know News” online tool users can insert the web address of an article to check the credibility of the source.

The Real 411 is an online resource that detects the reporting of disinformation, incitement, hate speech and harassment.

Users can use the Real 411 website to submit a complaint on disinformation, and the platform will provide regular updates on the status of the complaint. These resources among others provide an easy way to spot and report false news.

Apart from these online tools, simple actions such as asking critical questions and consulting diverse resources can help stop the scourge of fake news. It is usually a red flag if “information” is not supported by facts and is only available on one source.

Also, a quick Google search on a topic will reveal whether what has been shared is true or false. Similarly, a reverse image search on Google will detect if a picture has been used before. This is an easy way to determine if an image or video is relevant to a current issue or whether it is old content used to inflame a present situation.

South Africans can also check the legitimacy of websites and social media accounts by double checking the spelling of the website or username. Often fake accounts use names similar to the original.

The government is also committed to fighting the spread of fake news by keeping the public informed through its various websites and social media accounts. The government website www.gov.za provides key information on issues in the country.

Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) provides information through its website and social media accounts such as the GCIS Facebook page (GCIS), X (formerly Twitter) account (@GCISMedia), Instagram account (GCIS MEDIA), and Tik Tok account (governmentza). SAnews is the government agency, which provides regular updates on issues of public interest. South Africans can access these updates for free at www.sanews.gov.za.

These platforms proved effective in providing accurate information during the Covid-19 pandemic when fake news and disinformation was prevalent.

In ensuring the right information was available we helped empower citizens to take responsibility for their own health and prevent the spread of the virus.

South Africans are called upon to take a stand against the spread of misleading information by verifying the information they access. Let us take an active responsibility to fact check online and report misleading information to promote accurate information that empowers citizens and our democracy.

William Baloyi is Chief Director: Media Engagement at GCIS.