Scientology and World Trade Center

Altruistic assistance of thousands of Volunteer Ministers available daily is motivated by precedent set by the volunteers who served at the World Trade Center

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The immense devastation following the 9/11 terrorist attack demonstrated to Volunteer Ministers that regardless of the adversity, "Something can be done about it."

9/11 Anniversary, Scientology Volunteer Ministers Recognize Day as Movement's Turning Point This incident catalyzed the mobilization of individuals serving at every significant disaster worldwide today. Volunteer Ministers are currently on-site assisting victims of the earthquake in Morocco and those displaced by the severe floods in Greece and Italy. The altruistic assistance of thousands of Volunteer Ministers available daily is motivated by the precedent set by the volunteers who served at the World Trade Center.

Over 800 Scientology Volunteer Ministers were present at the location of the terrorist strikes on the World Trade Center.

“More than 100 Volunteer Ministers from the Church of Scientology are present at any given time around the remnants of the World Trade Center,” reported The New York Times. “On the day of the assault, they brought food for the workers... When rescue workers emerge from the debris, the ministers, recognizable by their T-shirts, attempt to refocus the workers’ minds and reenergize their bodies.”

“A New York Police Chief expressed gratitude, stating, “The Volunteer Ministers displayed exceptional energy and compassion at Ground Zero, helping alleviate the physical burdens and mental pressures of the rescue workers. The organization, care, and commitment of your Volunteer Ministers were outstanding, greatly appreciated, and will be remembered by those who received their assistance.”

The head of one rescue team noted, “There are many highly stressed, fatigued, worn-out rescue personnel here, and your efforts to help them manage their issues, cope with their emotional distress, and find some peace and rest have been extremely productive and worthwhile.”

In the aftermath of the attack, more than 800 Scientology Volunteer Ministers served. They came from across the nation and overseas, offering support to emergency workers. They remained involved throughout the entire eight-month rescue and recovery operation.

Shortly after the terror attacks, Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige issued The Wake-Up Call, a directive disseminated to Scientologists worldwide. As implied by its title, it encouraged Scientologists to take this event seriously.

A direct outcome was the rapid growth of the Scientology Volunteer Ministers movement, ready to respond to disasters, both large and small. Whether assisting at the sites of natural and man-made catastrophes or addressing the needs of their neighbors and communities, the bright yellow T-shirt of the Volunteer Ministers has become a symbol of aid.

The Scientology Volunteer Minister program, a religious social service initiated by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard in 1973 and backed by the Church of Scientology International, now has hundreds of thousands of individuals trained as Volunteer Ministers across 185 countries.

Their creed: "A Volunteer Minister does not ignore the pain, evil, and injustice of existence. Instead, he is equipped to handle these issues and help others find relief from them and gain new personal strength."

Their motto, regardless of the situation, is "Something can be done about it."

Mr. Hubbard developed the Scientology Tools for Life for the training of the Volunteer Minister. These are accessible as free courses to anyone wishing to acquire these skills to assist themselves, their families, friends, and society. The Scientology Tools for Life training is available in 17 languages via the Scientology Website and the Volunteer Ministers website.