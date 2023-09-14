EFSA: Cats and dogs should not be kept permanently in boxes, cages and crates

The report also includes recommendations on thermal stress, housing conditions, convenience and cosmetic surgery practices, and health-related issues related to breeding in commercial establishments.

For the majority of adult cats, a temperature between 15-26°C prevents thermal stress, whereas for adult breeding dogs insufficient scientific evidence was available to define such a general temperature range.

EFSA evaluated some cosmetic and convenience surgery practices (declawing in cats and ear cropping, tail docking, and vocal cord resections -so-called debarking- in dogs) and concluded that they should not be performed unless necessary for the health of the animals.

Female dogs and cats should not be bred before they are fully grown, even if they have already achieved sexual maturity (puberty). The frequency of pregnancies should be controlled, but further research is needed to define a minimum period between kittenings and whelpings. Queens older than six years old and bitches older than eight should be checked by a veterinarian for general health status and body condition.

Other recommendations for dogs include the need for a period of darkness every day. Breeding dogs should have an area in which to socialize and exercise regularly, preferably outdoors. There was insufficient evidence to establish if socialization and exercise is needed on a daily basis.