From Screens to Carts: Aroscop Decodes Indian GenZ's Shopping Journey Across Categories
EINPresswire.com/ -- Aroscop, a leading ad-tech and consumer insights company, today released the findings of a study on Indian Gen Z’s shopping behavior. The study, which surveyed over 2,500 Gen Z consumers, provides insights into their preferences, needs, and aspirations across multiple categories.
The study found that Gen Z is a digitally savvy generation that is increasingly turning to online channels(57%) for their shopping needs.
In terms of specific categories, the research revealed that Gen Z exhibits a significant interest in fashion, personal care, and consumer electronics. Here are some significant findings from the study:
1) 60% of the respondents feel online advertising has a moderate to severe impact on their buying decisions
2) 40% of the respondents prefer to order food online at least once a week
3) Online ads and social media influencers are top sources of information for GenZ when making purchase decisions
4) Majority of the GenZ prefers to buy consumer electronics in their respective Brand Stores over online channels
Aroscop's CMO, Kumar Ramamurthy, highlighted the significance of this study, stating, "This research offers valuable understanding into the mindset of Indian Gen Z consumers. It's evident that this generation possesses substantial influence, and it is paramount for businesses to aim to thrive, comprehend their needs and preferences."
The study is available for download on the Aroscop website.
The study leveraged Aroscop’s consumer insights tool ASK1. ASK1 uses interactive creatives to serve short-form questions at scale and speed to identified or pre-built demographic, behavioral, or usage-based micro-cohorts. It has helped various brands pick up the consumer voice from the market and make informed decisions. ASK1 has helped generate hundreds of thousands of responses across 90+ research studies for brands from 20+ verticals. Some key reasons to choose ASK1 are:
Complex workflows and decision trees capture maximum information from a single session without redundancy
Intuitive creatives for higher responses
Sales enablement - capture the audience's voice before crafting your marketing strategy for your brand or client
If you are looking to leverage consumer insights for your business, visit https://www.aroscop.com
Arjun Som
