Vehicle Side Airbag Market Top Winning Strategies

Vehicle Side Airbag Market by Position by Fabric by Vehicle type and by Sales Channel Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The airbag is one of the automotive safety devices, the automotive airbag consists of a cushion or flexible fabric envelope that is designed to inflate at the time of vehicle collision while driving. The main purpose of an automotive airbag is to cushion the driver during vehicle crash and protect the body when the body strikes the interior objects of the vehicle such as the steering, window, or wheel. Automotive airbags are one of the key passive safety systems in an automobile with the growing number of road accidents that have led to an increase in the adoption of airbags in vehicles. To minimize the fatality rate during accidents, government authorities have implemented or are implementing mandatory adoption of airbags in vehicles. The major beneficiary of this mandatory adoption is the vehicle side airbags the penetration of vehicle side airbags is remarkable as compared to other airbags types. The modern vehicle is designed with multiple airbags situated in a different frontal and side location of the passengers and for the driver of the vehicle. Automotive airbags are deployed with a sensor that activates the airbags according to the severity and type of the collusion. The growing awareness for the safety in a vehicle is continuously boosting the vehicle side airbag market and is expected to do the same in the forecasting period.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations, travel bans and quarantines, massive slowing of the supply chain, stock market volatility, falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about the future.

When the operation will star after the lockdown it will be an uphill struggle due to conditions to follow the safety protocols such as body temperature scanning, social distancing, and ensuring high standards of sanitization.

The pandemic can be considered as a new opportunity for the car equipment market as more people are willing to install safety kits in their vehicles at regular intervals which will boost the market.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬: 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬, 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Some of the factors that boost government regulations about vehicle safety and the growing demand for safer and more efficient driving experience are expected to spur the demand over the forecast period. However, increasing the development of active safety systems is anticipated to hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, the growing demand for electric vehicles and the growing demand for pedestrian protection airbags are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market in the forecasting period.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐛𝐚𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐬:

𝐆𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐬𝐚𝐟𝐞𝐭𝐲

The frontal automotive airbags market is estimated to witness a huge growth through the mandated adoption of frontal airbag systems for driver safety by regulatory authorities globally. Additionally, automotive manufactures are launching vehicle models with dual front airbags that provide safety to both driver and front-seat passengers. Moreover, the governments are continuously emphasizing on safety and growing awareness among the customers have forced the automakers to introduce the safety equipment in the vehicle. Thus, the growing adoption and awareness about safety are expected to boost the vehicle side airbag market in the forecast period.

𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐬𝐚𝐟𝐞𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞

The demand for efficient driving is increasing enormously as the buying power of customers is increasing across the globe. With rise in adoption of premium vehicles, the manufacturers are continually improving the quality of their safety products. By improving the thermal properties of the airbags system inflates the significantly higher volume of air for offering superior protection during the event of a crash. Moreover, the airbag fabric requires to withstand this heat without tearing. The thin layer of coating material such as silicone and neoprene, will protect the fabric from the heat on account of excellent thermal resistance properties. The growing demand for premium vehicles will boost the vehicle side airbag market in the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬: Denso Corporation, Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., Autoliv Inc.,, Kolon Industries Inc., Daicel Corporation, Toyobo Co., Ltd., Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Takata Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Frontal, Side, Side curtain, Knee

𝐁𝐲 𝐅𝐚𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐜: Coated, Non-Coated

𝐁𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞: Passenger vehicles, Commercial vehicles

𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥: OEM, Aftermarket

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧: North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (France, Germany, UK, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

