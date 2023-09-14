Manned Anti-Tank Guided Missile System Scope for Market: Size, Share, Trends, Growth, and Revenue Projections by 2032

Allied Market Research - Logo

Manned Anti-Tank Guided Missile System Market by Mounting and by Platform : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global manned anti-tank guided missile system (ATGMS) market is experiencing a significant growth due to surge in defense expenditure globally. Manned anti-tank guided missile system is designed with main objective to destroy armored vehicles. Manned anti-tank guided missile systems can vary in size from shoulder launched weapons to aircraft mounted weapon system. Moreover, modern manned ATGMS enables infantry in a battlefield to destroy armored vehicles from a greater distance using guidance system such as laser, radar, and electro-optical imager seeker. In addition, operator has the capability of lock-on both before and after the launch of missile system to prevent giving away operator position in the battlefield.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-toc-and-sample/9698

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The COVID pandemic is expected to delay existing projects and planned projects due to lockdown imposed by the governments around the world.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic will be visible directly on the short supply of raw materials due operational issues.

Anti-tank guided missile tank system defense contractors are dealing with supply chain disruption as well as workforce shortage due production site access restrictions imposed by authorities to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Travel ban imposed by governments around the world to slow the spread of COVID-19, has hampered & delayed weapon system production and testing, especially for defense contractors relying on international workforce.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬: 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬, 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Surge in new generation anti-armor weapon system, increase in demand for fire-and-forget attack capability, and rise in adoption lock-on after launch (LOAL) having high impact accuracy are the factors that drive the global manned anti-tank guided missile system market. However, modern armor technology such as active protection system and presence of electronic jammers hinder the market growth. On the contrary, growing demand for shoulder ATGMS in developing countries, requirements for man portable air defense system in terrorist infested regions, and developments in precision targeting to reduce collateral damage present new pathways in the industry.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/manned-anti-tank-guided-missile-system-market/purchase-options

The global manned anti-tank guided missile system market trends are as follows:

𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐟𝐢𝐫𝐞-𝐚𝐧𝐝-𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲

Fire-and-forget missile systems have significant advantage over other ATGMS in terms of guidance system. Recently, in 2020, Lockheed Martin Corporation and Raytheon Company are building Javelin anti-tank missiles for the US Army, US Marine Corps, and US Navy under terms of a 121.8 million USD order. The Javelin anti-armor weapon is an infantry fire-and-forget missile guided with electro-optics system with lock-on before launch and automatic self-guidance designed to destroy main battle tanks, armored personnel carriers, and other armored combat vehicles. In addition, Javelin offers lock-on before launch and thermal imaging infrared-guided seeker for automatic self-guidance that attacks the vulnerable tops of armored vehicles. Moreover, the warhead has two shaped charges, a precursor warhead to detonate any explosive reactive armor, and a primary warhead to penetrate the base armor. The missile also is effective against buildings and enemy helicopters. Such demand for fire-and-forget attack capability is expected to boost the global manned anti-tank guided missile system market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global manned anti-tank guided missile system industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global manned anti-tank guided missile system market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the global manned anti-tank guided missile system market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global manned anti-tank guided missile system market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/9698

𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢-𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐤 𝐠𝐮𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

Which are the leading market players active in the manned anti-tank guided missile system market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐀𝐧𝐭𝐢-𝐓𝐚𝐧𝐤 𝐆𝐮𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 : SAAB Group, Rafael Advanced Defence Systems Ltd., Raytheon Company, Denel SOC Ltd., BAE Systems PLC, General Dynamics Corporation, Roketsan A.S., Lockheed Martin Corporation, KBP Instrument Design Bureau, MBDA

𝐁𝐲 𝐌𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 : Shoulder, Tripod, Vehicle

𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦 : Land, Airborne

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 : North America (U.S, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LATAM), The Middle East Africa