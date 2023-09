Laser Spot Tracker Targeting Pods Scope for Market: Size, Share, Trends, Growth, and Revenue Projections by 2032

Allied Market Research - Logo

Laser Spot Tracker Targeting Pods Market by Component , by Fit and by Platform : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global laser spot tracker targeting pods market is experiencing a significant growth due to increasing demand for enhanced targeting systems. Targeting pods are target designation devices that identify & guide weapons on the designated target. They are used in precision-guided munitions (PGM) such as laser-guided weaponry. The design of laser-guided bombs requires a laser spot tracker that locates reflected pulsed laser light from a designated target. This enables an aircraft's targeting system to home in on that specific target. A laser spot tracker searches for reflected laser light from other laser designators (used by friendly air or ground forces) and displays that target information on the aircraft heads-up display (HUD).

๐ƒ๐จ๐ฐ๐ง๐ฅ๐จ๐š๐ ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐๐š๐ ๐ž๐ฌ : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-toc-and-sample/9694

๐‚๐Ž๐•๐ˆ๐ƒ-๐Ÿ๐Ÿ— ๐ฌ๐œ๐ž๐ง๐š๐ซ๐ข๐จ ๐š๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ:

Targeting pod system manufacturers are forced to shut down production operations due to government-imposed lockdown to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Military agencies are witnessing delay in procurement of targeting pods due to disruption in supply chain caused by the government initiatives to control the COVID-19 outbreak.

Governments worldwide are diverting financial resources to healthcare services as priority in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, hence creating budget constraints for military agencies.

Research & development of targeting pod system is adversely affected due to lack of workforce caused by the travel bans imposed by governments globally to slow the spread of COVID-19.

๐“๐จ๐ฉ ๐ข๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Ÿ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฌ: ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฌ๐œ๐ž๐ง๐š๐ซ๐ข๐จ ๐š๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ, ๐ญ๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ, ๐๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐œ๐ญ ๐š๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ

Surge in military aircraft upgradation program, increase in demand for aircraft payload-based targeting systems, and rise in adoption of short-wave infrared (SWIR) are the factors that drive the global laser spot tracker targeting pods market. However, high cost associated with development & development of targeting pods and stringent policies against transfer of technology hinder the market growth. On the contrary, developments in optical electro-targeting systems, space warfare technology, and fifth-generation fighter aircrafts present new pathways in the industry.

๐๐ซ๐จ๐œ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐๐จ๐ฐ : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/laser-spot-tracker-targeting-pods-market/purchase-options

The global laser spot tracker targeting pods market trends are as follows:

๐’๐ฎ๐ซ๐ ๐ž ๐ข๐ง ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ข๐ญ๐š๐ซ๐ฒ ๐š๐ข๐ซ๐œ๐ซ๐š๐Ÿ๐ญ ๐ฎ๐ฉ๐ ๐ซ๐š๐๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐ ๐ซ๐š๐ฆ

Military agencies are investing in procurement of modern targeting pods for integration into aging aircrafts to enhance target engagement capabilities. For instance, in 2020, Raytheon Company (defense manufacturer headquartered in Massachusetts, US) was awarded a contract under terms of 85.7 million USD four-year order to build hundreds of additional M982 Excalibur satellite-guided heavy artillery shells for the US Army. The M982 Excalibur precision-guided, extended-range artillery shells are fire-and-forget smart munitions with better accuracy than existing 155-millimeter artillery rounds. These shells are fin-stabilized, and are designed to glide to targets with base bleed technology, as well as with canards located at the front of the munition that create aerodynamic lift. The new variant incorporates a laser spot tracker into the combat-Excalibur projectile. The laser spot tracker will enable the munition to attack moving targets, engage enemy artillery that have moved after firing, or change the impact point to avoid casualties and collateral damage. Such surge in military aircraft upgradation program is expected to boost the global laser spot tracker targeting pods market.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐›๐ž๐ง๐ž๐Ÿ๐ข๐ญ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global laser spot tracker targeting pods industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global laser spot tracker targeting pods market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the global laser spot tracker targeting pods market growth scenario.

Porterโ€™s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global laser spot tracker targeting pods market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

๐ˆ๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐œ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ? ๐ˆ๐ง๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ซ๐ž ๐๐ž๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐๐ฎ๐ฒ๐ข๐ง๐ : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/9694

๐๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ฌ๐ฐ๐ž๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฅ๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ ๐ฌ๐ฉ๐จ๐ญ ๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐œ๐ค๐ž๐ซ ๐ญ๐š๐ซ๐ ๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฉ๐จ๐๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ:

Which are the leading market players active in the laser spot tracker targeting pods market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

๐‹๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ ๐’๐ฉ๐จ๐ญ ๐“๐ซ๐š๐œ๐ค๐ž๐ซ ๐“๐š๐ซ๐ ๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐๐จ๐๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐‡๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ฅ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ : Lockheed Martin Corporation, MOOG Inc., Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd, FLIR Systems, Thales Group, Oioptik., Ultra Electronics, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon Company, Israel Aerospace Industries

๐๐ฒ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐จ๐ง๐ž๐ง๐ญ : Environmental Control Unit, Charged Coupled Device (CCD) Camera, Moving Map System, Digital Data Recorder, Processor, FLIR Sensor, Others

๐๐ฒ ๐ ๐ข๐ญ : OEM Fit, Upgradation

๐๐ฒ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ญ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ฆ : UAV, Combat Aircraft, Attack Helicopter, Bombers

๐๐ฒ ๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง : North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LATAM), The Middle East Africa