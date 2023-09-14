2018 First Generic Drug Approvals

ANDA Number Generic Name ANDA Applicant Brand Name ANDA Approval Date ANDA Indication+

99 210618 Hydroxyprogesterone Caproate Injection USP, 1250 mg/5 mL (250 mg/mL) Multi-dose Vials Slayback Pharma LLC mg/mL Makena (Hydroxyprogesterone Caproate) Injection, 250 mg/mL 12/28/2018 For reducing the risk of preterm birth in women with a singleton pregnancy who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth

98 209345 Pimecrolimus Cream, 1% Actavis Laboratories UT, Inc. Elidel (Pimecrolimus) Cream, 1% 12/27/2018

For the second-line therapy for the short-term and non-continuous chronic treatment of mild to moderate atopic dermatitis

97 208861 Methylphenidate Hydrochloride Extended-Release Capsules, 10 mg, 15 mg, 20 mg, 30 mg, 40 mg, 50 mg, 60 mg Actavis Elizabeth LLC Aptensio XR (Methylphenidate Hydrochloride) Extended-Release Capsules, 10 mg, 15 mg, 20 mg, 30 mg, 40 mg, 50 mg, 60 mg 12/13/2018 For the treatment of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)



96 208813 Toremifene Citrate Tablets, 60 mg EirGen Pharma Limited Fareston (Toremifene Citrate) Tablets, 60 mg 12/4/2018 For the treatment of metastatic breast cancer in postmenopausal women with estrogen-receptor positive or unknown tumors

95 204246 Ganirelix Acetate Injection, 250 mcg/ 0.5 mL, Single-Dose Prefilled Syringe Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Ganirelix Acetate Injection, 250 mcg/ 0.5 mL, Single-Dose Prefilled Syringe 11/30/2018 For the inhibition of premature LH surges in women undergoing controlled ovarian hyper-stimulation

94 202584 Bismuth Subsalicylate Chewable Tablets, 262.4 mg, Metronidazole Tablets, 250 mg, Tetracycline Hydrochloride Capsules, 500 mg Ailex Pharmaceuticals, LLC Helidac (Bismuth Subsalicylate Chewable Tablets, 262.4 mg, Metronidazole Tablets, 250 mg, Tetracycline Hydrochloride Capsules, 500 mg 11/30/2018 For the eradication of H. pylori for treatment of patients with H. pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease (active or a history of duodenal ulcer)

93 208678 Colchicine Capsules, 0.6 mg Par Pharmaceutical, Inc. Mitigare (Colchicine) Capsules, 0.6 mg 11/29/2018 For the prophylaxis of gout flares in adults

92 208129 Dexmedetomidine Hydrochloride in 0.9% Sodium Chloride Injection, 80 mcg/ 20 mL, 200 mcg/ 50 mL, 400 mcg/ 100 mL (4 mcg/mL) Single-Dose Containers Fresenius Kabi USA, LLC Precedex (Dexmedetomidine Hydrochloride) in 0.9% Sodium Chloride Injection, 80 mcg/ 20 mL, 200 mcg/ 50 mL, 400 mcg/ 100 mL (4 mcg/mL) Single-Dose Containers 11/29/2018 For the sedation of non-intubated patients prior to and/or during surgical and other procedures

91 209060 Aminocaproic Acid Tablets USP , 500 mg, 1000 mg Sunny Pharmtech Inc Amicar (Aminocaproic Acid) Tablets, 500 mg, 1000 mg 11/27/2018 For enhancing hemostasis when fibrinolysis contributes to bleeding

90 202142 Oxycodone Hydrochloride and Acetaminophen Oral Solution, 10 mg/ 300 mg per 5 mL Mikart, Inc. Roxicet (Oxycodone Hydrochloride and Acetaminophen) Oral Solution, 5 mg/ 325 mg per 5 mL 11/27/2018 For the management of pain severe enough to require an opioid analgesic and for which alternative treatments are inadequate

89 204937 Buprenorphine Transdermal System, 5 mcg/hour, 10 mcg/hour, 15 mcg/hour, 20 mcg/hour Watson Laboratories, Inc. Butrans (Buprenorphine) Transdermal System, 5 mcg/hour, 10 mcg/hour, 15 mcg/hour, 20 mcg/hour 11/20/2018 For the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment and for which alternative treatment options are inadequate

88 200480 DycloPro (Dyclonine Hydrochloride) Topical Solution, 0.5%, 1% Novocol, Inc. dba Septodont Dyclone (Dyclonine Hydrochloride) Topical Solution, 0.5%, 1% 11/20/2018 For anesthetizing accessible mucous membranes (e.g., the mouth, pharynx, larynx, trachea, esophagus, and urethra) prior to various endoscopic procedures

87 208754 Docosanol Cream, 10% (OTC) Actavis Laboratories UT, Inc. Abreva (Docosanol) Cream , 10% (OTC) 11/19/2018 For the treatment of cold sores/fever blisters on the face or lips; shortens healing time and duration of symptoms

86 208724 Azelaic Acid Gel, 15% Tolmar, Inc Finacea (Azelaic Acid) Gel , 15% 11/19/2018 For the topical treatment of the inflammatory papules and pustules of mild to moderate rosacea

85 208011 Azelaic Acid Gel, 15% Actavis Laboratories UT, Inc. Finacea (Azelaic Acid) Gel, 15% 11/19/2018 For the topical treatment of the inflammatory papules and pustules of mild to moderate rosacea

84 204637 Azelaic Acid Gel, 15% Glenmark Pharmaceuticals SA Finacea (Azelaic Acid) Gel, 15% 11/19/2018 For the topical treatment of the inflammatory papules and pustules of mild to moderate rosacea

83 208324 Vardenafil Hydrochloride Orally Disintegrating Tablets, 10 mg Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited Staxyn (Vardenafil Hydrochloride) Orally Disintegrating Tablets, 10 mg 11/16/2018 For the treatment of erectile dysfunction

82 208453 Abiraterone Acetate Tablets, 250 mg Apotex, Inc. Zytiga (Abiraterone Acetate) Tablets, 250 mg 10/31/2018 For the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC)

81 208446 Abiraterone Acetate Tablets, 250 mg Mylan Pharmaceuticals, Inc Zytiga (Abiraterone Acetate) Tablets, 250 mg 10/31/2018 For the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC)

80 208432 Abiraterone Acetate Tablets, 250 mg Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc. Zytiga (Abiraterone Acetate) Tablets, 250 mg 10/31/2018 For the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC)

79 208339 Abiraterone Acetate Tablets, 250 mg Hikma Pharmaceuticals LLC Zytiga (Abiraterone Acetate) Tablets, 250 mg 10/31/2018 For the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC)

78 209726 Naproxen Sodium and Diphenhydramine Hydrochloride Tablets, 220 mg/ 25 mg (OTC) Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company GmbH Aleve PM (Naproxen Sodium and Diphenhydramine Hydrochloride) Tablets, 220 mg/ 25 mg (OTC) 10/23/2018 For the relief of occassional sleeplessness when associated with minor aches and pains

77 211259 Clobazam Oral Suspension, 2.5 mg/mL Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc. Onfi (Clobazam) Oral Suspension, 2.5 mg/mL 10/22/2018 For adjunctive treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) in patients 2 years of age or older

76 210569 Clobazam Oral Suspension, 2.5 mg/mL Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC Onfi (Clobazam) Oral Suspension, 2.5 mg/mL 10/22/2018 For adjunctive treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) in patients 2 years of age or older

75 210039 Clobazam Oral Suspension, 2.5 mg/mL Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC Onfi (Clobazam) Oral Suspension, 2.5 mg/mL 10/22/2018 For adjunctive treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) in patients 2 years of age or older

74 209715 Clobazam Oral Suspension, 2.5 mg/mL West-Ward Pharmaceuticals International Limited Onfi (Clobazam) Oral Suspension, 2.5 mg/mL 10/22/2018 For adjunctive treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) in patients 2 years of age or older

73 208819 Clobazam Oral Suspension, 2.5 mg/mL Bionpharma Inc. Onfi (Clobazam) Oral Suspension, 2.5 mg/mL 10/22/2018 For adjunctive treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) in patients 2 years of age or older

72 211449 Clobazam Tablets, 10 mg, 20 mg Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA), Inc. Onfi (Clobazam) Tablets, 10 mg, 20 mg 10/22/2018 For adjunctive treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) in patients 2 years of age or older

71 209808 Clobazam Tablets, 10 mg, 20 mg Piramal Healthcare UK Limited Onfi (Clobazam) Tablets, 10 mg, 20 mg 10/22/2018 For adjunctive treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) in patients 2 years of age or older

70 209795 Clobazam Tablets, 10 mg, 20 mg Hetero USA, Inc. Onfi (Clobazam) Tablets , 10 mg, 20 mg 10/22/2018 For adjunctive treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) in patients 2 years of age or older

69 209718 Clobazam Tablets, 10 mg, 20 mg Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company GmbH Onfi (Clobazam) Tablets, 10 mg, 20 mg 10/22/2018 For adjunctive treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) in patients 2 years of age or older

68 209687 Clobazam Tablets, 10 mg, 20 mg Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC Onfi (Clobazam) Tablets, 10 mg, 20 mg 10/22/2018 For adjunctive treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) in patients 2 years of age or older

67 209440 Clobazam Tablets, 10 mg, 20 mg Taro Pharmaceuticals U.S.A. Inc. Onfi (Clobazam) Tablets, 10 mg, 20 mg 10/22/2018 For adjunctive treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) in patients 2 years of age or older

66 209308 Clobazam Tablets, 10 mg, 20 mg Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc. Onfi (Clobazam) Tablets, 10 mg, 20 mg 10/22/2018 For adjunctive treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) in patients 2 years of age or older

65 208825 Clobazam Tablets, 10 mg, 20 mg Bionpharma Inc. Onfi (Clobazam) Tablets, 10 mg, 20 mg 10/22/2018 For adjunctive treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) in patients 2 years of age or older

64 208785 Clobazam Tablets, 10 mg, 20 mg West-Ward Pharmaceuticals Internatonal Limited Onfi (Clobazam) Tablets, 10 mg, 20 mg 10/22/2018 For adjunctive treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) in patients 2 years of age or older

63 209148 Adapalene and Benzoyl Peroxide Gel, 0.3%/ 2.5% Taro Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc Epiduo Forte (Adapalene and Benzoyl Peroxide) Gel, 0.3%/ 2.5% 10/17/2018 For the topical treatment of acne vulgaris

62 207891 Omeprazole Delayed-Release Tablets, 20 mg Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Omeprazole Delayed-Release Tablets, 20 mg 10/12/2018 For the treatment of frequent heartburn

61 210574 Cefixime Capsules, 400 mg Alkem Laboratories Limited Suprax (Cefixime) Capsules, 400 mg 10/9/2018 For treatment of adults and children six months and older with Urinary Tract Infections, Pharyngitis, Tonsillitis, Acute Exacerbations of Chronic Bronchitis, and Uncomplicated Gonorrhea (cervical/urethral)

60 207141 Noxivent (Nitric Oxide) Gas for Inhalation, 100 ppm and 800 ppm Praxair Distribution, Inc. INOmax (Nitric Oxide) Gas for Inhalation, 100 ppm and 800 ppm 10/2/2018 For improved oxygenation and to reduce the need for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation in term and near-term (>34 weeks gestation) neonates with hypoxic respiratory failure

59 210434 Albendazole Tablets USP, 200 mg Cipla Limited Albenza (Albendazole) Tablets, 200 mg 9/21/2018 For treatment of parenchymal neurocysticercosis due to active lesion caused by larval forms of the pork tapeworm, Taenia solium

58 210179 Carmustine for Injection USP, 100 mg/vial Navinta LLC. BiCNU (Carmustine) for Injection, 100 mg/vial 9/11/2018 For palliative therapy in certain brain tumors, multiple myeloma, relapsed or refractory Hodgkin's and Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma

57 208390 Ticagrelor Tablets, 60 mg, 90 mg Watson Laboratories, Inc. Brilinta (Ticagrelor) Tablets, 60 mg, 90 mg 9/4/2018 For post-acute coronary syndrome (ACS) management

56 203041 Efavirenz, Emtricitabine, and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate Tablets, 600 mg/200 mg/300 mg Aurobindo Pharma Limited Atripla (Efavirenz, Emtricitabine, and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate) Tablets, 600 mg/200 mg/300 mg 9/4/2018 For the treatment of HIV-1 infection in adults and pediatric patients weighing at least 40 kg

55 208231 Arsenic Trioxide Injection, 10 mg/10 mL (1 mg/mL) Single-dose vial Fresenius Kabi USA, LLC Trisenox (Arsenic Trioxide) Injection, 10 mg/10 mL (1 mg/mL) Single-dose vial 8/312018 For induction of remission and consolidation in certain patients with APL who are refractory to, or have relapsed from, retinoid and anthracycline chemotherapy

54 090165 Aripiprazole Orally Disintegrating Tablets USP, 20 mg, 30 mg Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA), Inc. Abilify (Aripiprazole) DISCMELT Orally Disintegrating Tablets, 20 mg, 30 mg 8/28/2018 For the treatment of Schizophrenia

53 209721 Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate Tablets, 100mg/150mg, 133mg/200mg, 167mg/250mg Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company GmbH Truvada (Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate) Tablets, 100mg/150mg, 133mg/200mg, 167mg/250mg 8/22/2018 For the treatment of HIV-1 infection in adults and patients weighing at least 17kg; in combination with safer sex practices, for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) to reduce the risk of sexually acquired HIV-1 in adults at high risk

52 209408 Cefepime for Injection USP, 100 grams Samson Medical Technologies, L.L.C. Maxipime (Cefepime) for Injection, 100 grams 8/22/2018 For treatment of infections caused by susceptible strains of microorganisms

51 208532 Dexmedetomidine Hydrochloride in 0.9% Sodium Chloride Injection, 200 mcg/50 mL and 400 mcg/100 mL (4 mcg/mL) Single-Dose Containers Baxter Healthcare Corporation Precedex (Dexmedetomidine Hydrochloride) in 0.9% Sodium Chloride Injection, 200 mcg/50 mL and 400 mcg/100 mL (4 mcg/mL) Single-Dose Containers. 8/21/2018 For sedation of non-intubated patients prior to and/or during surgical and other procedures

50 090589 Epinephrine Injection USP, 0.15 mg and 0.3 mg Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc. EpiPen Jr/EpiPen (Epinephrine) Injection, 0.15 mg and 0.3 mg 8/16/2018 For the emergency treatment of allergic reactions including anaphylaxis

49 206685 Estradiol Transdermal System USP, 0.025 mg/day, 0.0375 mg/day, 0.05 mg/day, 0.075 mg/day, 0.1 mg/day Mylan Technologies, Inc Minivelle (Estradiol) Transdermal System, 0.025 mg/day, 0.0375 mg/day, 0.05 mg/day, 0.075 mg/day, 0.1 mg/day 8/15/2018 For the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms due to menopause; for prevention of postmenopausal osteoporosis

48 200630 Tadalafil Tablets USP, 20 mg Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc. Adcirca (Tadalafil) Tablets, 20 mg 8/3/2018 For the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to improve exercise ability

47 203153 TemsiroLimus Injection, 25 mg/ml Single Dose Vial Accord Healthcare Inc. Torisel (Temsirolimus) Injection, 25mg/ml 7/30/2018 For the treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma

46 209549 Teriflunomide Tablets, 7 mg, 14 mg Watson Laboratories, Inc. Aubagio (Teriflunomide) Tablets, 7 mg, 14 mg 7/27/2018 For the treatment of patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis

45 202586 Indium in 111 Oxyquinoline Solution, USP, 1 mCi/mL Nordion (Canada), inc. Indium in 111 Oxyquinoline Solution, 1 mCi/mL 7/25/2018 .For radiolabeling autologous leukocytes

44 207630 Dorzolamide Hydrochloride and Timolol Maleate Ophthalmic Solution, 2% / 0.5% PF Aurobindo Pharma Limited Cosopt (Dorzolamide Hydrochloride and Timolol Maleate) Ophthalmic Solution, 2% / 0.5% PF 7/24/2018 For the reduction of elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension who are insufficiently responsive to beta-blockers

43 209107 Cetirizine Hydrochloride Capsules, 10 mg Aurobindo Pharma Limited Cetirizine Hydrochloride Capsules, 10 mg 7/20/2018 For temporary relief of these symptoms due to hay fever or other respiratory allergies: runny nose; itchy, watery eyes; sneezing; itching of the nose or throat

42 206107 Asenapine Sublingual Tablets, 5 mg, 10 mg Sigmapharm Laboratories, LLC Saphris (Asenapine) Sublingual Tablets, 5 mg, 10 mg 7/17/2018 For the treatment of bipolar I disorder, as an adjunctive treatment to lithium or valproate in adults

41 209448 Dextrose Injection, 10% Fresenius Kabi USA, LLC Dextrose Injection USP, 10% 7/16/2018 For the treatment of hypoglycemia

40 204393 Morphine Sulfate Injection USP, 200 mg/20 mL (10 mg/mL) Single Use Vials; 500 mg/20 mL (25 mg/mL) Single Use Vials Piramal Critical Care Limited Infumorph (Morphine Sulfate) Injection, 200 mg/20 mL (10 mg/mL) Single Use Vials; 500 mg/20 mL (25 mg/mL) Single Use Vials 7/16/2018 For the management of pain severe enough to require use of an opioid analgesic by intravenous administration and for which alternative treatments are not expected to be adequate; for the epidural or intrathecal management of pain without attendant loss of motor, sensory, or sympathetic function

39 202190 Colesevelam Hydrochloride for Oral Suspension, 1.875 g/packet, 3.75 g/packet Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited Welchol (Colesevelam Hydrochloride) for Oral Suspension, 1.875 g/packet, 3.75 g/packet 7/16/2018 To reduce elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) in certain adults with primary hyperlipidemia as monotherapy and in boys and post-menarchal girls, 10 to 17 years of age, with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia

38 208257 Roflumilast Tablets, 500 mcg Mylan Pharmaceuticals Daliresp (Roflumilast) Tablets, 500 mcg 7/13/2018 To reduce the risk of COPD exacerbations in patients with severe COPD associated with chronic bronchitis and a history of exacerbations

37 207568 Epinephrine Injection, 1 mg/mL Luitpold Pharmaceuticals, Inc Adrenalin (Epinephrine) Injection, 1 mg/mL 7/6/2018 For emergency treatment of allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis

36 205457 Budesonide Extended-Release Tablets, 9 mg

Actavis Laboratories FL, Inc. Uceris (Budesonide) Extended Release Tablets, 9 mg 7/5/2018 For the induction of remission in patients with active, mild to moderate ulcerative colitis

35 91168 Emtricitabine capsules, 200 mg Cipla Limited Emtriva (Emtricitabine) Capsules, 200 mg 7/2/2018 Treatment of HIV-1 infection, in combination with other antiretroviral agents

34 210723 Hydroxyprogesterone Caproate Injection USP, 250 mg/mL Single-dose Vials Luitpold Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Makena (Hydroxyprogesterone Caproate) Injection USP, 250 mg/mL Single-dose Vials 6/21/2018 To reduce the risk of preterm birth in women with a singleton pregnancy who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth

33 207607 Buprenorphine and Naloxone Sublingual Film, 8 mg/2 mg and 12 mg/3 mg Mylan Technologies Inc. Suboxone (Buprenorphine and Naloxone) Sublingual Film, 8 mg/2 mg and 12 mg/3 mg 6/14/2018 For the treatment of opioid dependence

32 205806 Buprenorphine and Naloxone Sublingual Film, 4 mg/1 mg and 12 mg/3 mg Dr. Reddy's Laboratories SA Suboxone (Buprenorphine and Naloxone) Sublingual Film, 4 mg/1 mg and 12 mg/3 mg 6/14/2018 For the treatment of opioid dependence

31 205299 Buprenorphine and Naloxone Sublingual Film, 2 mg/0.5 mg and 8 mg/2 mg Dr. Reddy's Laboratories SA Suboxone (Buprenorphine and Naloxone) Sublingual Film, 2 mg/0.5 mg and 8 mg/2 mg 6/14/2018 For the treatment of opioid dependence

30 206166 Ropivacaine Hydrochloride Injection USP, 200 mg/100 mL (2 mg/mL), 500 mg/100 mL (5 mg/mL), 400 mg/200 mL (2 mg/mL), and 1,000 mg/200 mL (5 mg/mL) Infusion Bags Inforlife SA Naropin (Ropivacaine Hydrochloride) Injection USP, 200 mg/100 mL (2 mg/mL), 500 mg/100 mL (5 mg/mL), 400 mg/200 mL (2 mg/mL), and 1,000 mg/200 mL (5 mg/mL) Infusion Bags 6/11/2018 For the production of local or regional anesthesia for surgery and for acute pain management

29 207107 Esmolol Hydrochloride in Sodium Chloride Injection, 2,500 mg / 250 mL (10 mg/mL) and 2,000 mg/100 mL (20 mg/mL) Sagent Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Brevibloc (Esmolol Hydrochloride in Sodium Chloride) Injection, 2,500 mg / 250 mL (10 mg/mL) and 2,000 mg/100 mL (20 mg/mL)

6/8/2018 For the short-term treatment of control of ventricular rate in supraventricular tachycardia, including atrial fibrillation and atrial flutter and control of heart rate in noncompensatory sinus tachycardia; control of perioperative tachycardia and hypertension

28 206608 Esmolol Hydrochloride in Sodium Chloride Injection, 2,500 mg/250mL (10 mg/mL) Single-Dose Plastic Bag, and 2,000 mg/100 mL (20 mg/mL) Single-Dose Plastic Bag Mylan Pharmaceuticals Brevibloc (Esmolol Hydrochloride in Sodium Chloride) Injection, 2,500 mg/250mL (10 mg/mL) Single-Dose Plastic Bag, and 2,000 mg/100 mL (20 mg/mL) Single-Dose Plastic Bag 6/8/2018 For the short-term treatment of control of ventricular rate in supraventricular tachycardia, including atrial fibrillation and atrial flutter and control of heart rate in noncompensatory sinus tachycardia; control of perioperative tachycardia and hypertension

27 208683 Clindamycin Phosphate and Benzoyl Peroxide Gel, 1.2%/3.75%

Taro Pharmaceuticals U.S.A., Inc. Onexto (Clindamycin Phosphate and Benzoyl Peroxide) gel, 1.2%/3.75% 6/5/2018 For the topical treatment of acne vulgaris in patients 12 years of age and older

26 207329 Oxybutynin Chloride Gel, 10% Par Pharmaceutical, Inc. Gelnique (Oxybutynin Chloride) Gel, 10% 5/31/2018 For the treatment of overactive bladder with symptoms of urge urinary incontinence, urgency, and frequency

25 090141 Tadalafil Tablets USP, 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg, and 20 mg Teva Pharmaceutical USA, Inc. Cialis Tablets, 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg, and 20 mg 5/22/2018 For the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED), signs and symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), ED and the signs and symptoms of BPH (ED/BPH)

24 206049 Methylphenidate Hydrochloride for Extended-Release Oral Suspension, 300 mg/60 mL total volume, 600 mg/120 mL total volume, 750 mg/150 mL total volume, and 900 mg/180 mL total volume (5 mg/mL) Actavis Laboratories FL, Inc. QUILLIVANT XR® (Methylphenidate Hydrochloride) for Extended-Release Oral Suspension, 25 mg per 5 mL 5/17/2018 For the treatment of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

23 091600 Colesevelam Hydrochloride Tablets, 625 mg Impax Laboratories, Inc. Welchol (Colesevelam Hydrochloride)Tablets, 625 mg 5/16/2018 To reduce elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) in certain adults with primary hyperlipidemia as monotherapy and in boys and post-menarchal girls, 10 to 17 years of age, with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia

22 209373 Phytonadione Tablets USP, 5 mg Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company GmbH Mephyton (Phytonadione) Tablets, 5 mg 5/11/2018 For the treatment of anticoagulant-induced prothrombin deficiency caused by coumarin or indanedione derivatives, hypoprothrombinemia secondary to antibacterial therapy, hypoprothrombinemia secondary to administration of salicylates, certain hypoprothrombinemia secondary to obstructive jaundice or biliary fistulas

21 209467 Succinylcholine Chloride Injection USP, 200 mg/10 mL (20 mg/mL) Multiple-Dose Vials Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA), Inc. Quelicin (Succinylcholine Chloride) Injection USP, 200 mg/10 mL (20 mg/mL) Multiple-Dose Vials 5/4/2018 As an adjunct to general anesthesia, to facilitate tracheal intubation, and to provide skeletal muscle relaxation during surgery or mechanical ventilation

20 210334 Phenylephrine Hydrochloride Injection USP, 10 mg/mL SingleDose Via Cipla Limited Phenylephrine Hydrochloride 4/27/2018 For increasing blood pressure in adults with clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation, in such settings as septic shock or anesthesia

19 210333 Phenylephrine Hydrochloride Injection USP, 50 mg/5 mL (10 mg/mL) and 100 mg/10 mL (10 mg/mL) Pharmacy Bulk Package Cipla Limited Vazculep (Phenylephrine Hydrochloride) Injection USP, 50 mg/5 mL (10 mg/mL) and 100 mg/10 mL (10 mg/mL) Pharmacy Bulk Package 4/27/2018 For the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesi

18 202159 Hydromorphone Hydrochloride Injection USP, 2 mg/mL Single-Dose Vial Eurohealth International Sarl Dilaudid (Hydromorphone Hydrochloride) Injection USP, 2 mg/mL Single-Dose Vial 4/27/2018 For management of pain severe enough to require an opioid analgesic and for which alternate treatments are inadequate

17 208342 Miglustat Capsules, 100 mg Amerigen Pharmaceuticals Limited Zavesca (Miglustat) Capsules, 100 mg 4/17/2018 For treatment of adult patients with mild/moderate type 1 Gaucher disease for whom enzyme replacement therapy is not a therapeutic option

16 210088 Loratadine Chewable Tablets USP, 5 mg (OTC) Sun Pharma Global FZE Children’s Claritin (Loratadine) Chewable Tablets, 5 mg 4/16/2018 For seasonal allergic rhinitis and idiopathic urticaria

15 208790 Ertapenem for Injection, 1 gram (base)/ Single-dose vial ACS DOBFAR SPA Invanz (Ertapenem) for Injection, 1 gram (base)/ Single-dose vial 4/16/2018 For the treatment of certain moderate to severe infections caused by susceptible bacteria

14 206133 Everolimus Tablets, 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg, and 0.75 mg West-Ward Pharmaceuticals International Limited Zortress (Everolimus) Tablets, 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg, and 0.75 m 4/12/2018 For organ rejection prophylaxis in renal transplant patients with low-moderate immunologic risk

13 090308 Clozapine Orally Disintegrating Tablets, 12.5 mg Barr Laboratories Inc. Fazaclo (Clozapine) Orally Disintegrating Tablets, 12.5 mg 4/9/2018 For use as an anti-psychotic

12 204636 Ropivacaine Hydrochloride Injection USP, 0.2%, 200 mg/100 mL and 400 mg/200 mL (2 mg/mL), single-dose infusion bottles Akorn Inc. Naropin (Ropivacaine Hydrochloride Injection USP), 0.2%, 200 mg/100 mL and 400 mg/200 mL (2 mg/mL), single-dose infusion bottles 3/16/2018 For local, regional anesthesia and acute pain management

11 208915 Cinacalcet Hydrochloride Tablets, 30 mg (base), 60 mg (base), and 90 mg (base) Cipla Limited Sensipar Tablets, 30 mg (base), 60 mg (base), and 90 mg (base) 3/8/2018 For the treatment of Secondary Hyperparathyroidism (HPT) in adult patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis, Hypercalcemia in adult patients with Parathyroid Carcinoma (PC), and severe hypercalcemia in adult patients with primary HPT who are unable to undergo parathyroidectomy

10 206125 Cinacalcet Hydrochloride Tablets, 30 mg (base), 60 mg (base) and 90 mg (base) Aurobindo Pharma Limited Sensipar Tablets, 30 mg (base), 60 mg (base), and 90 mg 3/8/2018 For the treatment of Secondary Hyperparathyroidism (HPT) in adult patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis, Hypercalcemia in adult patients with Parathyroid Carcinoma (PC), and severe hypercalcemia in adult patients with primary HPT who are unable to undergo parathyroidectomy

9 209594 Baclofen Injection, 20,000 mcg/20 mL (1,000 mcg/mL) Single-dose Vials Mylan Laboratories Limited Gablofen (Baclofen) Injection, 20,000 mcg/20 mL (1,000 mcg/mL) Single-dose Vials 3/6/2018 For use in the management of severe spasticity of cerebral or spinal origin in adult and pediatric patients age 4 years and above



8 208234 Desflurane USP, Liquid for Inhalation Shanghai Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Suprane (Desflurane USP), Liquid for Inhalation 2/26/2018 Indicated for general anesthesia

7 207457 Sumatriptan and Naproxen Tablets, 85 mg/500 mg Aurobindo Pharma Limited Treximet (Sumatriptan and Naproxen) Tablets, 85 mg/500 mg 2/15/2018 Indicated for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults

6 207567 Trientine Hydrochloride Capsules USP, 250 mg

Watson Laboratories, Inc Syprine (Trientine Hydrochloride) Capsules USP, 250 mg 2/7/2018 Indicated in the treatment of patients with Wilson's disease who are intolerant of penicillamine. Syprine should be used when continued treatment with penicillamine is no longer possible because of intolerable or life endangering side effects

5 091612 Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate Tablets, 150 mg, 200 mg, 250 mg Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc. Viread (Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate) Tablets, 150 mg, 200 mg, and 250 mg 1/26/2018 For the treatment of HIV-1 infection; for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B

4 090647 Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate Tablets, 150 mg, 200 mg, 250 mg Aurobindo Pharma Limited Viread (Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate) Tablets, 150 mg, 200 mg, and 250 mg 1/26/2018 Indicated in combination with other antiretroviral agents for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in adults and pediatric patients 2 years of age and older. Indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B in adults and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older

3 210375 Levocetirizine Dihydrochloride Tablets USP, 5 mg Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited Xyzal (Levocetirizine Dihydrochloride Tablets USP, 5 mg) Allergy 24HR 1/19/2018 For temporary relief of these symptoms due to hay fever or other respiratory allergies: runny nose; itchy, watery eyes; sneezing; itching of the nose or throat

2 206223 Remifentanil Hydrochloride for Injection, 1 mg/vial, 2 mg/vial, and 5 mg/vial Fresenius Kabi USA, LLC Ultiva® Injection, 1 mg/vial, 2 mg/vial, and 5 mg/vial 1/16/2018 For intravenous administration as: an analgesic agent for use during the induction and maintenance of general anesthesia for inpatient and outpatient procedures; for continuation as an analgesic into the immediate postoperative period in adult patients under the direct supervision of an anesthesia practitioner in a postoperative anesthesia care unit or intensive care setting; as an analgesic component of monitored anesthesia care in adult patients