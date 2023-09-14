Lifecache Appoints Former NextVR Executive Chairman Brad Allen as Vice Chairman, Ushering in New Phase of XR Expansion

The Appointment Comes on The Heels of Lifecache’s Key Partnership Agreements with Industry Leaders Including Qualcomm, Niantic, and Magic Leap

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lifecache, a global location-based augmented reality content management platform that allows enterprise companies the ability to seamlessly manage and deploy immersive content to customers at real-world locations, today announced that Brad Allen, XR industry thought leader and former executive chairman of NextVR – acquired by Apple in 2020 – has joined the company as vice chairman. The appointment comes on the heels of several new partnership agreements with other industry leaders including Qualcomm, Niantic, and Magic Leap, ushering in a new phase of XR expansion as Lifecache secures its position as the leading immersive content management platform for travel, tourism, retail and commerce.

Allen, who has led multiple companies to successful exits as an entrepreneur, including Apple’s acquisition of NextVR, also brings more than 35 years of experience in finance, investment banking, and venture capital to his new role. As vice chairman at Lifecache, Allen will leverage his extensive experience and expertise in capital raises, strategic partnerships and value strategy alongside co-founders Khambrel Roach and Sean Fenton to help the company achieve its vision of helping enterprise customers revolutionize the way people consume immersive and interactive content while exploring the world on their mobile and XR devices.

“We’re thrilled to have Brad join our team and work with him to pioneer a new era of AR experiences around the world,” said Roach, founder & CEO of Lifecache. “His extensive experience in finance and technology will be invaluable in helping us achieve our vision of transforming the way people consume, interact and explore the world through AR. Equally important, Brad’s character and passion for creating immersive experiences align perfectly with our core values as a company.”

“I am thrilled to join Lifecache and work alongside Khambrel and Sean to realize their vision of building the leading AR company in the industry,” said Allen. “I’ve been incredibly impressed with Khambrel and Sean with their approach, tenacity, and focus, and their combination of technical talent and industry experience is exceptional. Equally impressive is their ability to secure highly coveted XR partnerships with major industry leaders. I’m confident Lifecache is perfectly positioned to lead the XR industry by simplifying the content management system for any enterprise, allowing for more efficient delivery of location-based immersive experiences.”

To learn more about Lifecache and its proprietary Augmented Reality Management System (ARMS), please visit https://www.lifecache.global/.

###

About Lifecache

Lifecache is a world-leading enterprise-class location-based Augmented Reality Management System (ARMS) reimagining travel, tourism, retail and commerce via augmented reality. Lifecache enables enterprise partners to manage immersive content for their target audiences with the next level of visual experiences and engagement on mobile and XR devices. The Lifecache platform simplifies the publishing of real-time immersive content, provides a suite of tools to manage and optimize content, and aggregates unique data & analytics to guide decision-making on the end-user experience. With a pipeline that includes large enterprise companies, international tourism boards, and a host of other attractive businesses in the global landscape, Lifecache is set to lead the global push to the next level of visual experiences in spatial computing.