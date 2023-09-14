Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Mystery book "Intrigue at 404 Appalling Street" by George S. Haines
Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Young Adult - Mystery book "Intrigue at 404 Appalling Street" by George S. Haines, currently available at http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0BHNCZBDW.
Readers' Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins, and have received the "Best Websites for Authors" and "Honoring Excellence" awards from the Association of Independent Authors. They are also fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), which is a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies.
"Reviewed By Anne-Marie Reynolds for Readers' Favorite
Intrigue at 404 Appalling Street by George S Haines is a fun mystery story aimed at the young adult audience. Colonel Helmut Schmidt, AKA Red Fox, is up to his old tricks. Moving into 404 Appalling Street, an abandoned mansion, he sets up a secret chemical laboratory where he plans to produce BrainX, a compound that he hopes will let him control how humans act and think. But Sheriff Neverfine is hot on his trail, with detectives Howie and Sam backing him up. What's the connection between 404 Appalling Street and the supposedly haunted house next door? Can the detectives stop Red Fox before his experiments get going, or will he gain the upper hand and continue experiments started in the war?
Intrigue at 404 Appalling Street by George S Haines was a fun story to read, full of harebrained schemes and rollicking antics. It's an interesting story of a criminal mind attempting to take over the world and control everyone, and it is a thrilling back-andforth between the criminal and the detectives. Written in the third person, it gives the reader a nice overview of everything going on, and we even learn the history of the abandoned mansion. The story is well-written, with an intriguing plot and plenty of action. Twists and turns lead us down dark corridors as the suspense builds and, as well as allowing us a peek into how the mind of criminal works, it is also humorous, albeit a little dark at times. It may be aimed at the YA audience, but this book is ideal for older readers of all ages. I thoroughly enjoyed it, and it makes me want to read other stories by the same author."
You can learn more about George S. Haines and "Intrigue at 404 Appalling Street" at https://readersfavorite.com/book-review/intrigue-at-404-appalling-street where you can read reviews and the author’s biography, as well as connect with the author directly or through their website and social media pages.
