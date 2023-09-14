Readers' Favorite announces the review of the book "The Great Little Book of Stress Release" by R. Duncan Wallace, MD
Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Non-Fiction - Health - Fitness book "The Great Little Book of Stress Release" by R. Duncan Wallace, MD, currently available at http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/164908644X.
Readers' Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins, and have received the "Best Websites for Authors" and "Honoring Excellence" awards from the Association of Independent Authors. They are also fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), which is a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies.
"Reviewed By Emily-Jane Hills Orford for Readers' Favorite
Stress affects us all in one form or another. We are driven to achieve great goals and perform beyond perfection at every turn in our journey through life. But, do we have to overthink each process, each step on this journey? Do we have to make each part of our lives a controlling facet of our mental and emotional functionality? Perhaps not. But saying we’ll avoid stress and actually avoiding it requires some tactical skill, both mental and physical.
R. Duncan Wallace, MD has written a little chapbook to help us all deal with stress in our everyday life. The Great Little Book of Stress Release is presented simply with clear listings of symptoms of stress, triggers that cause stress, and exercises, both physical and mental, which can help change the way we think about stress inhibitors and how we deal with stress on a daily basis. Taken from years of working with stressed patients, Dr. Wallace presents the facts with the intention of helping us all resume life’s journey stress-free. Of all his poignant comments in this gem of a book, I particularly like this line: “Do yourself the wise favor of giving yourself the pleasurable soft hum of tranquility.” More profound words were never so wisely spoken. A lot of what this doctor prescribes may seem on the surface like common sense, but, in reality, in all its simplicity, it’s the one course of action that few of us consider when dealing with stress. Without all the highly technical terms of a detailed thesis on the topic of stress, this book is very straightforward and well outlined, making it an ideal tool to help all of us live a relatively stress-free life."
You can learn more about R. Duncan Wallace, MD and "The Great Little Book of Stress Release" at https://readersfavorite.com/book-review/the-great-little-book-of-stress-release where you can read reviews and the author’s biography, as well as connect with the author directly or through their website and social media pages.
