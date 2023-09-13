Robbins LLP Retracts Prior Notices Regarding MSP Recovery, Inc. (LIFW) f/k/a Lionheart Acquisition Corp. II Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On August 23, 2023, a putative class action, Pignatelli v. MSP Recovery, Inc. f/k/a Lionheart Acquisition Corp. II., No. 23-cv-23224 (S.D. Fla.), was filed on behalf of MSP Recovery investors alleging violations of the federal securities laws. On August 28, 2023, the Pignatelli case was voluntarily dismissed. Robbins LLP hereby retracts its prior notices concerning the dismissed case.



