Hit Food Show “Dinner In Place” Releases S4E4 Featuring Chef Nelson German and Announces First Ever Pop-Up Event Sept 14

Dinner In Place Logo Dinner In Place | Lyrics Born Left: Chef Nelson German of alaMar Dominican Kitchen and Lyrics Born; Center: Lyrics Born with Locrio Japonese; Right: “Dinner In Place” Season 4 Episode 4 Locrio Japonese; Bottom: Flier for Dinner In Place’s first-ever pop-up event on Thursday, September

Hip-Hop Star Lyrics Born’s Fourth Episode Episode Teams Up With “2020 Chefs To Watch” and Top Chef Season 18’s Chef Nelson German

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lyrics Born, the twice Rolling Stone named and honored hip-hop artist whose creativity knows no limits, started on a journey during the pandemic to dive deeper into his cultural heritage and create unique recipes that will have the TikTok generation and others ready to make some unique fun foods that help smash together the cultures, with Lyrics Born’s being half Japanese and half Jewish himself. “Dinner In Place” just dropped its fourth episode of season 4, featuring Locrio Japonese.

The 4th episode of the season features Lyrics Born teaming up with 2020 Chefs To Watch and former Top Chef Season 18 contestant Chef Nelson German who is chef-owner of both alaMar Dominican Kitchen and the Afro-Latin cocktail lounge Sobre Mesa in Oakland, CA. The duo work to create a visually stunning and equally delicious Locrio Japonese.

Making this episode even cooler, Chef German and Lyrics Born will be teaming up on Thursday September 14, 2023 at Chef German’s alaMar Dominican Kitchen in Oakland, CA to make Locrio Japonese for the public (a first for any Dinner In Place dish and for the duo) with proceeds of sales of the dish going to the Hawaii Community Foundation and the Maui Strong Foundation to aide the communities of the devastating Maui wildfires last month. The pop-up event will happen from 5PM-10PM PDT.

Interested fans can catch the latest episode by checking out shorts on Lyrics Born’s and Dinner In Place’s social media accounts, and by watching this season’s full length episodes on Lyrics Born’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLuFEwujFCNdkNoLfIIOKOwYb1bHpR0v_g.

The new season continues to offer Lyrics Born’s signature quick clips via social media, with this season featuring full length production videos via YouTube. A classic element of the Dinner In Place brand since the beginning is Lyrics Born's voiceover as he's preparing and cooking the dish.

Fans can catch episodes of Season 4 every two to three weeks on Lyrics Born’s YouTube at @lyricsborntv and you can catch the short form version on Dinner In Place’s and Lyrics Born’s Instagrams at @dinnerinplace and @lyricsborn respectively.

Those interested in attending the pop-up event at alaMar Dominican Kitchen (100 Grand Avenue, Suite 111, Oakland, CA 94612) on September 14th from 5PM to 10PM PDT can learn more and RSVP via the event’s page at https://fb.me/e/2umf2zFzl.

"Dinner in Place" is a web-based cooking series that celebrates multiculturalism through deliciously imaginative and healthy recipes that can be easily prepared at home in 45 minutes or less. Created by Bay Area Hip-Hop artist Lyrics Born, the show features fun and engaging episodes that showcase unique Asian fusion flavors reflective of his Japanese and Jewish ethnic background. Season 4 debuted on July 12, 2023 to much anticipation and excitement.

Originally launched during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, "Dinner in Place" has gained popularity over the years with three successful seasons. Now entering its fourth season, Lyrics Born is stepping up the production value for the series with a full film crew and introducing celebrity guests. The series promises to offer an even more exciting and entertaining culinary experience that celebrates diversity and multiculturalism.

Recently named by Rolling Stone as having one of the greatest West Coasts’s Hip-Hop songs for his song “Callin’ Out” where his flow falls into a playful and empathetic growl solidified the song as one of the greatest West Coast songs, while also holding the honor for his debut album “Later That Day” in their 200 Greatest Hip-Hop Albums of All Time. As the first Asian-American solo rapper to perform at Lollapalooza and Coachella and to release a greatest hits record, Lyrics Born has broken through countless barriers to cement his storied and illustrious career. Having been part of the Quannum Projects collective of Hip Hop artists from the San Francisco Bay Area that spawned such lyrical luminaries as Blackalicious, Lateef the Truthspeaker, Lifesavas, DJ Shadow, among many others, Lyrics Born established himself firmly among the upper echelon of indie Hip Hop artists. He has also expanded his empire into film, including roles in Boots Riley’s critically-acclaimed Sorry To Bother You and the aforementioned Netflix film Always Be My Maybe starring comedian Ali Wong, Randall Park, and Keanu Reeves.

Nelson German is chef-owner of alaMar Dominican Kitchen and the Afro-Latin cocktail lounge Sobre Mesa, both located in Oakland, California, a contestant on Top Chef season 18, and was named one of Plate’s “2020 Chefs to Watch.” A Dominican American originally hailing from New York City, Chef Nelson received his culinary training at the New York Art Institute, where he learned the foundation of Mediterranean-style cooking incorporating French techniques. He worked his way up to executive chef at New York staples like Gramercy Park Hotel, Jerry’s Café, and Joseph’s Citarella. After relocating to his fiancée's hometown of Oakland, Chef German joined Supper Club SF and adopted a newfound appreciation for California cuisine. His unorthodox culinary style draws from his Dominican heritage, his African roots, and his embrace of Mediterranean cuisine and Asian influence, coupled with his love of local and sustainable California ingredients. He believes in letting his food tell the stories of his journey, derived from childhood memories, inspirational travels, food escapades, and his own original ideas. @chefnel4



"Dinner In Place" - Season 4 Episode 4 - Locrio Japonese