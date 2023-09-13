RT Medical Announces Acquisition of True to You Homecare

Multifaceted healthcare company takes significant step toward providing quality care for seniors and their families.

Mississauga, ON , Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RT Medical, an Ontario-operated home care services provider, is pleased to announce the acquisition of True to You Homecare (TTY). TTY is a senior home care provider and health care staff agency offering support to clients in the Greater Toronto Area. This acquisition allows RT Medical to expand its service offerings and strengthen its position in the health care services industry. RT Medical is a proud business partner member of The Ontario Long-Term Care Association, and this acquisition will help it grow further in the home care and health care staffing sectors.



RT Medical

This acquisition is a strategic move that aligns with RT Medical’s commitment to expanding its presence in the senior care space. It is a significant step forward for the business as it aims to maintain a high quality of care of the existing client base of TTY. From adding new services to improving the quality of home care for patients and their families in Ontario, the future looks quite promising for RT Medical and its clients. The company currently offers personal care, companionship, in-home meal preparation, housekeeping, respite care, transportation and errands, Alzheimer’s and dementia care, special needs care, medication reminders, and family-managed home care, among many other home care services.

RT Medical is run by a team of specialized health care professionals, operational managers, and medical advisors, all of whom share a common goal of putting their patients’ needs first and providing exceptional customer service.

Shadey Grant is the senior care manager at RT Medical, a dedicated nurse with several years of experience in emergency medicine, community health, and palliative and oncology care. She is known for her compassionate approach and patient-centric care. As a senior care manager, Shadey strives to support her colleagues and keeps herself up-to-date by attending seminars and workshops.

RT Medical also offers virtual therapy services for psychotherapy, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, and nutrition counseling. Individual sessions are tailored to the unique needs of the care providers and assessment and diagnosis of mental health conditions are provided to guide treatment.

True to You Homecare, formerly Homewatch Caregivers, has been in business for over 10 years, providing high quality home care services in Toronto. The company, now under RT Medical, is on call and available 24 hours daily.

To learn more, visit https://rtmedhealth.com/true-to-you-homecare/.

About RT Medical

RT Medical is a multifaceted health and wellness organization offering home care services, medical devices, and wellness products through e-commerce operations in Canada, the USA, and Australia. What started as Rapid Test & Trace Canada, a specialized online retailer of rapid tests, has grown into a robust healthcare offering under RT Medical.

Media Contact

Sandy White - RT Medical

Address: 2000 Argentia Road Plaza 3 #400, Mississauga, ON

Phone: 647-424-5583

Website: https://rtmedhealth.com/







