Marine Collagen Ingredients Market is Projected to Reach USD US$ 2,320.6 Million in 2033 | Fact.MR Report

Fact.MR’s latest report on Marine Collagen Ingredients Market provides a detailed analysis of growth drivers, market restraints, and emerging trends.

Rockville, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global marine collagen ingredient market is estimated to be worth US$ 1,076.8 million by 2023 and is projected to reach a value of US$ 2,320.6 million by 2032 reflecting a CAGR of 8.0% over the assessment period 2023–2033



The growing preference for natural ingredients and rising concern over sustainability are the key factors for the increasing demand for marine collagen.

Marine collagen which is derived from fish scales and skin offers multiple benefits hence it is increasingly finding application in various industries ranging from cosmetics and personal care to nutraceuticals.

Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8704

According to the European Nutraceutical Association (ENA), malnutrition is responsible for 38.6% of deaths in developing countries including China, India, and Brazil. Thus, nutritional inadequacies are not tied to economic status, but to the sort of food ingested by people.

Therefore, governments of these countries are taking various initiatives to deal with malnutrition by promoting products and ingredients having an exceptional nutritional profile.

Hence, many innovative collagen products have been recently launched in the market, such as collagen coffee and hot chocolate. Confectionery products such as collagen jellies and gummies have been launched in the Asia-Pacific Market.

As collagen is easily digestible, so its usage in the food & beverage industry is increasing rapidly Potato chips, risotto, and ice cream, in which hydrolyzed collagen is the primary ingredient, have also been launched. The use of collagen in unique products is driving the market.

Report Attributes Details Value Projection (2033) US$ 2,320.6 million Growth Rate (2023-2033) 8.0% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 80 Tables No. of Figures 240 Figures

Key Takeaways from the Marine Collagen Ingredients Report:

The global marine collagen ingredients market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 2,320.6 million by 2033.

by 2033. Global demand for marine collagen ingredients is likely to soar at 8.0 % CAGR over the forecast period.

over the forecast period. Based on Source, US$ 696.2 million by the end of 2033 and is expected to cover a market share of 30.0% by the end of 2033.

by the end of 2033 and is expected to cover a market share of by the end of 2033. During the assessment period, type 1 marine collagen ingredient is estimated to achieve a market share of 23.3%, resulting in a market size of US$ 533.7 million by 2033.

resulting in a market size of by 2033. The United States marine collagen ingredients market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 802.9 million by 2033.



“To compete in the nutraceutical and collagen market, companies need to prioritize innovation, adapt to varied consumer needs, and improve cost and accessibility for a wider market reach." – says a lead analyst at Fact.MR

Who is Winning?

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.,

BioCell Technology LLC,

Chinatech Peptide Co. Ltd.,

Darling Ingredients Inc.,

Fishion Group Ltd.,

Gelita AG,

Nitta Gelatin Inc.,

Rousselot S.A.S.,

Seagarden AS,

Shanghai Sinoexpo Informa Markets International Exhibition Co. Ltd.,

Taiaitai BIOLOGICAL,

Vyse Gelatin Company,

Weishardt Group,

YSK Corporation Zhejiang Huaheng Biological Technology Co., Ltd.

These companies are expanding product portfolios, employing strategies like advertising, partnerships, acquisitions, agreements, and mergers to maintain market relevance and drive growth in the marine collagen ingredients market. For instance,

In July 2022, MD Logic Health launched a Special New Marine Collagen. MD Logic Health’s Marine Collagen was formulated with a special blend of Co-Factors including Vitamins A, C, Zinc, Copper, and Biotin. These Cofactors were added to accelerate the production of Collagen. Their Marine Collagen also contains Hydrolyzed Collagen types I, II, and III.

In 2022, Run Easy marine collagen peptides powder has been launched by Protein Rebel. Run Easy was designed for triathletes, runners, and cyclists, and contains only one ingredient: pure marine collagen, which helps to strengthen ligaments and joints and reduces the chance of injury.

In 2021, Ajinomoto Health & Nutrition, a leading global company in nutritional science, announced the debut of three new flavors of Indigo Marine Collagen: Blueberry Acai, Raspberry Lime, Dragon Fruit, and a portable package.



Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8704

Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Marine Algae Market: The global market value is projected to reach US$ 5,798.9 million by 2033.

Marine Functional Ingredients Market: The global Marine functional ingredients market value is projected to reach US$ 7,446.5 million by 2033.

Marine Oil Market: The demand is anticipated to surpass USD 2,802.3 Million by 2032 end.

About Fact.MR:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we delivers deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empowers businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

Sales Team: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog