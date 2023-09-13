Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Young Adult - Fantasy - General book "Tom and Lovey II" by G. R. Jerry
EINPresswire.com/ -- Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Young Adult - Fantasy - General book "Tom and Lovey II" by G. R. Jerry, currently available at http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0BTFN9CCQ.
Readers' Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins, and have received the "Best Websites for Authors" and "Honoring Excellence" awards from the Association of Independent Authors. They are also fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), which is a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies.
"Reviewed By Rabia Tanveer for Readers' Favorite
Tom and Lovey II: Pursuit of the Thunderbird by G. R. Jerry continues the story of Tom and Lovey as they face more challenges. Lovey was struggling with her newly enhanced abilities. Her panther form was still a little foreign to her, but nothing tested her more than her new younger self. Tom was also battling. The duo moved from the Midwest to the Southwest as Tom chased the scent of smoke haunting him since the 1800s. Tom and Lovey were looking for his mentor, Red Deer, who had disappeared a long time before. The duo was under pressure as they chased after ghosts, looked for clues, and obtained help from unexpected places. When the truth was revealed, a new villain emerged. Tom and Lovey were left scrambling to make sense of the chaos and stop the destruction before it was too late.
Even though I didn’t read the first novel in the series, I had no hesitation in jumping right in and following the story in Tom and Lovey II. Tom and Lovey are a dynamic duo that rocked my world. Lovey’s panther form was majestic, and I loved the way she found her bearings before the crescendo. I was amazed by the level of suspense and mystery added to the story. It was difficult to guess what would happen next and who would turn out to be a foe. Initially, the sheer number of characters and their quirky names overwhelmed me slightly, but it became easier as the story progressed. Thunderbird was a menace, and G. R. Jerry did a fantastic job of making her one of the best villains I have encountered this year. The dynamic between Tom and Lovey was fascinating. They had each other’s backs, and I loved watching them grow more confident. The little touches of humor and relentless action made this an entertaining fantasy novel. I highly recommend this series."
You can learn more about G. R. Jerry and "Tom and Lovey II" at https://readersfavorite.com/book-review/tom-and-lovey-ii where you can read reviews and the author’s biography, as well as connect with the author directly or through their website and social media pages.
Other