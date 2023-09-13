Ranchester bridge repairs to begin September 18 – lane closure required

Sheridan, Wyo – The Wyoming Department of Transportation and its contractor, Reiman Corp. and High Country Construction Joint Venture, will begin work on repairing the approach of the eastbound lane of the new Ranchester bridge located on U.S. Highway 14 beginning Monday, September 18.

Crews will be removing and replacing a portion of the approach slab, sleeper slab, and underlying backfill material to stabilize the unexpected settlement that occurred over the past winter and spring.

During this time motorists will again encounter one-way traffic over the bridge. Traffic control will include a stoplight at either end of the bridge with a shorter wait time.

Work is expected to take approximately eight weeks to complete but will be highly dependent on weather conditions.